Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo Leaves For Puerto Rico In A Rs 1.4 Lakh Saree

Miss Universe contestants are headed to Puerto Rico, and in a few days, they will begin activities and engagements ahead of the grand finale scheduled for November 24.

Kerala's Kaziah Liz Mejo shared on Instagram that she has departed for the host country. The model posted pictures from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi with the national flag and her team.

India's Kaziah Liz Mejo Leaves For Miss Universe 2026 In Rs 1.4 Lakh Saree

Sharing her pictures on Instagram Stories, designer Samanth Chauhan shared a link to the saree. The maroon drape features zari work on a blend of organza and raw silk fabric. According to the official website, the saree costs Rs 1.42 lakh.

An excerpt from the description reads: "The luminous ground lends a subtle sheen, while the border adds structure and depth to the drape. Finished with a richly embroidered pallu, it is an elegant option for weddings or ceremonial evenings."

Kaziah accessorised the saree with a studded necklace and matching earrings. She also wore stacked bangles on one hand. The 19-year-old law student left her soft curls open and flaunted her Miss Universe India crown.

The caption of the post read, "Draped in tradition, crowned with pride, Kaziah Liz Mejo, Miss Universe India 2026, begins her journey to Puerto Rico to represent India at the 75th Miss Universe."

About Kaziah Liz Mejo

Kaziah Liz Mejo hails from Kerala. She was born in 2007 and spent her childhood in Abu Dhabi, UAE. She studied at Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She is pursuing a degree in law while also working as a model. Kaziah has trained in classical dance for 12 years and can also sing and play the violin and drums.

She won Miss Teen Diva 2024 when she was 17. She represented India at Miss Teen International 2025 and emerged as the first runner-up. Earlier this year, she won Miss Universe Kerala 2026 and became the youngest state titleholder.

While Kaziah Liz Mejo will represent India at the 75th edition of Miss Universe, Pakistan's Misbah Arshad is also headed to Puerto Rico.

Taking to Instagram, the neighbouring country's contestant wrote, "I'm about to embark on the journey I always dreamed of. Today, I only want to remind myself to be grateful. I want to wake up every morning feeling happy and grateful for being exactly where I always wanted to be and where I was meant to be. For the next few days, I'm not going to be only Misbah; I will be called Pakistan."

She further added, "Pakistan, you are already united within me. I'm so proud to be doing what I've been doing my whole life: being a bridge between cultures. And this time, I'm about to build a bridge between Pakistan and Puerto Rico."

The annual international pageant is scheduled to culminate in the finale on November 24, 2026, at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Also Read | "Pregnancy Is Not A Disease": Bengaluru Mom Explains Applying Lipstick During Labour