"Pregnancy Is Not A Disease": Bengaluru Mom Explains Applying Lipstick During Labour

Every pregnancy is different, and with that, every woman's experience varies. In fact, a woman can have different experiences with different pregnancies. But one thing that often remains constant is judgement.

Whether during pregnancy or after embracing motherhood, women are often judged. Unfortunately, the scrutiny only intensifies when they choose to share their lives publicly. Recently, Myra Sharma, a Bengaluru and Patna-based engineer and content creator, shared why she chose to apply lipstick and get ready while in labour.

Bengaluru Mom Explains Why She Applied Lipstick During Labour

Taking to Instagram, Myra shared a video in which she was seen applying lipstick amid contractions. The content creator said that before anyone judged her, they should read the caption, where she explained her side of the story.

One of the reasons she chose to keep herself busy with makeup was to distract herself from the pain. "Because instead of screaming or just lying down like a patient, I wanted to distract myself and divert my mind," she wrote.

She further noted that pregnancy is not a disease and that this was her second pregnancy. Having been through the experience before, she said she knew exactly what she was doing.

"My pregnancy era ends here, forever. In this phase of life, I wanted to enjoy every bit of it," Myra wrote, adding, "Labour pain doesn't last continuously; it comes and goes in waves."

The content creator further shared that she loves documenting her life and, therefore, likes to look presentable whenever she can, even during challenging moments such as labour contractions.

"I have a high pain tolerance, having undergone multiple surgeries in the past. Remember, everyone is different, and every delivery journey is unique. If you can't say anything nice, please remember that not every experience has to look the same. And yes, you are absolutely free to judge me in the comment section," Myra concluded.

Social Media Reactions

One social media user wrote, "Putting lipstick on to change my mood is my all-time favourite."

A second commented, "Do what makes you happy. I was working from home when I went into active labour."

A third praised Myra, writing, "You look beautiful."

A fourth said, "You are an inspiration. Why do you even think people will judge you for what you choose to do?"

A fifth shared, "I got my nails done while in active labour to keep myself distracted, and in the end, the nurse removed the nail polish."

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