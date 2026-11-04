<i>Akka</i> Star Radhika Apte, 41, Says Motherhood Has Left Her 'Brain-Fogged' And Sleep-Deprived

Radhika Apte and Keerthy Suresh recently featured in Akka, a gangster saga. The actors are currently busy promoting the show and sharing insights from their lives.

In a recent conversation with Hauterrfly, the actors opened up about their favourite foods. Radhika Apte also shared that she continues to experience brain fog, even though she welcomed her daughter in December 2024.

Radhika Apte On Experiencing Brain Fog

The host mentioned that he believes women are better at multitasking than men. Keerthy agreed, saying, "I feel so too."

Speaking on the subject, Radhika said, "I used to multitask better before I became a mother. I am so brain-fogged, and it's also because of sleep deprivation."

She further noted that every child is different and that some children simply do not sleep well. In such cases, there is little that parents can do. Laughing, she added that she would now "kill people" if they suggested medicating her daughter, because nothing works for her.

Chiming in, Keerthy recalled Radhika mentioning that she does not have a house help. She asked her co-star, "How do you manage?"

"We manage everything, yaar. We are multitasking, but if I try to send someone a message and you ask me a question at the same time, I can no longer do both. I will tell you, 'Give me a second. Let me send this message, and then I can focus on your question,'" the Andhadhun star shared.

Keerthy Suresh then asked whether she cooks every day. To this, Radhika replied that she cooks three meals a day, every day. The actor praised herself, saying that she is a good cook. However, since she is a working mother, she often prepares continental and easy-to-manage meals.

The Akka star revealed that she starts her mornings with porridge or muesli. For her daughter, she makes pancakes, French toast, or Marmite toast, which her child loves.

The actor further shared that she and her husband, Benedict Taylor, do not usually opt for Indian food when they are in London. "We come here so often and eat Indian food all the time, so when we're there, we don't eat Indian food."

She added that Benedict loves Indian food and especially enjoys spicy dishes. Radhika also noted that while Keerthy eats South Indian food every day, she prefers variety and enjoys eating different cuisines.

The actor added that this does not mean she never gets bloated, but she loves food so much that she would rather enjoy a good meal and deal with the bloating later. "I love bread and cakes. How can you not eat them?"

To this, Keerthy added that she does not have a sweet tooth, while Radhika admitted that she has a "terrible" sweet tooth.

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