Cucumber Juice, Black Coffee And Plenty Of Sleep: How Radhika Apte Stays Fit At 41

Radhika Apte turned 41 on September 7. The actor, who has impressed audiences with films such as Andhadhun, Parched, Pad Man, and Monica, O My Darling, embraced motherhood in 2024. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she shared details about the day-to-day fitness and wellness practices she follows.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama on 17 January 2023, she said, "Normally, I have black coffee. That's the first thing I have. But recently, I've changed it a little bit. I have water with coriander seeds and a little cumin first thing. Then I have fresh cucumber and celery juice with a little mint and lemon, and then I have black coffee."

She added, "I'm a huge black coffee addict, but I now mix cardamom into it. Apparently, it helps reduce acidity."

Speaking about whether she follows a diet, Apte said in the same interview, "I've never followed a diet. I started following one only three days ago, so that question is very relevant... because I have to lose some weight for a film. Three days have been pretty okay. Let's see."

Talking about her sleep habits, she said, "If I didn't battle with anxiety, I would sleep for a bloody 12 hours! On good days, I sleep for 9 to 10 hours, and on bad days, I literally sleep for 3 or 4 hours."

Shedding light on her favourite cuisine, she said,"My favourite cuisine? Oh, that's a hard one! I love Italian, Japanese, Chinese and Indian food. I even enjoy some British dishes, like roast meals. I love food. I adore food!"

Apte also shared, "One thing I always have in my fridge is flaxseed chutney. My mum makes this delicious flaxseed chutney. She also makes laddus for me and gives them to me. In fact, I have some in my bag right now and I'm constantly eating them!"

On the work front, Radhika was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders.

Also Read: Radhika Apte Says She "Cant Work Beyond 12 Hours", Reveals Having 'Arguments' Over Refusing Long Shifts