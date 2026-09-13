Trisha Krishnan Rocks Maroon Bomber Jacket, Denims As She Joins Vijay At Ajith Kumar's Silverstone Race

Trisha Krishnan attended the Le Mans race at Silverstone, England, on September 12, where actor Ajith Kumar took part in the race with his team. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay was also present at the event. Multiple videos featuring Trisha and Vijay have since been doing the rounds on social media. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna was also spotted at the race.

Before the race, fans spotted Trisha entering a tent where Ajith and Vijay were waiting. A fan later shared a video of the moment on Instagram and wrote, "Trisha spotted in AK & Thalapathy tent."

Trisha was also seen with Vijay and Aadhav during the race as Ajith took to the track. In a video from the venue, the three could be seen watching the action from the stands. At one point, Trisha leaned forward to get a closer look at what was happening on the track.

For the outing, Vijay opted for jeans and a black T-shirt, paired with a brown jacket.

Trisha's Outfit

Trisha wore a maroon faux-leather bomber jacket featuring a high collar, dropped shoulders, and side pockets. She paired it with a simple white V-neck T-shirt and high-waisted, straight-leg jeans in a light blue wash.

She completed the look with black cat-eye sunglasses featuring gold accents, a delicate layered gold necklace, and a slim gold bangle. She also carried a light blue textured handbag.

An official post by the race organisers announced that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C. Joseph Vijay had been invited to wave the green flag to mark the start of the race.

The post read, "A special guest will be waving the green flag at Silverstone this weekend! C. Joseph VIJAY. The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu @actorvijay will be joining us to support our Indian drivers in the UK and officially start the #SilverstoneRound in front of the 44-car grid. We can't wait to go racing this Saturday! #LMC #Michelin"

About Vijay And Trisha

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been the subject of online speculation about their personal relationship. Despite the persistent rumours, neither actor has publicly commented on the claims.

The two have worked together in several films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan-Radhika Sarathkumar Bond In Viral London Pic As Vijay Flags Off Ajith Kumar's Silverstone Race