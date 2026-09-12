Trisha Krishnan-Radhika Sarathkumar Bond In Viral London Pic As Vijay Flags Off Ajith Kumar's Silverstone Race

Radhika Sarathkumar took social media chattera notch higher as she posted a selfie with Trisha Krishnan from London. The iconic selfie comes at a time when there is buzz about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay attending and flagging off Ajith Kumar's Silverstone race in the United Kingdom.

Sharing the selfie, Radhika Sarathkumar wrote, "Caught up with the gorgeous Trisha here in London! Wishing our very own 'Thala' Ajith Kumar the absolute best as he takes on the track this weekend."

Radhika's video of meeting Ajith Kumar and completely taking him by surprise is making the rounds.

The caption read, "ajithkumar #ajithkumarracing #silverstonecircuit #london what a pleasure to see Ajith driven by passion, dedication and focus, being an achiever and being humble and handsome as always ~CHECK~ a great inspiration.

Vijay Being Present

An official post was made by the race organisers, announcing that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C. Joseph Vijay has been invited to wave the green flag marking the start of the ceremony.

The post read, "A special guest will be waving the green flag at Silverstone this weekend! C. Joseph VIJAY. The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu @actorvijay will be joining us to support our Indian drivers in the UK and officially start the #SilverstoneRound in front of the 44-car grid. We can't wait to go racing this Saturday! #LMC #Michelin"

About Vijay And Trisha

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been the subject of online speculation about their personal relationship. Despite persistent rumours, neither actor has publicly commented on the claims.

The two have worked together in several films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.

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