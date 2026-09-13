Vijay And Trisha Spotted Together At Ajith Kumar's Silverstone Race, Videos Go Viral

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Vijay met actor-racer Ajith Kumar at Silverstone in the United Kingdom on Saturday, ahead of Ajith's Michelin Le Mans Cup race. He attended the event with actor Trisha.

What's Happening

Videos from the racing circuit showing the two actors greeting each other and sharing a hug have surfaced online and quickly gained attention among fans.

Ajith was seen welcoming Vijay at the venue before the Silverstone round of the racing championship. In one of the videos doing the rounds on social media, Vijay can be seen walking towards Ajith before the two share a hug.

Trisha Krishnan was also present at Silverstone for the event. The actor was seen arriving at the circuit wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a maroon jacket before making her way inside the tent.

Trisha Meets Radhika Sarathkumar

Before heading to Silverstone, Trisha was spotted with veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar in London. Radhika shared a selfie with Trisha on social media.

Radhika is in London to support Ajith at his racing event and had also met the actor ahead of the Silverstone round.

About Trisha And Vijay

Trisha and Vijay have shared a long professional association. The two first worked together in Ghilli, directed by Dharani, in 2004.

They subsequently appeared together in Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo. Their collaborations have made them one of the better-known on-screen pairs in Tamil cinema.

Trisha was also among the guests at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in May 2026.

She was seen with his family at the event and later appeared emotional during his first address. She also greeted Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, with a hug.

The two actors' friendship and appearances together have frequently led to speculation about their relationship. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed the rumours.

Trisha's Work Front

On the work front, Trisha has continued to appear in films across the South Indian film industries. Her recent credits include Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly, Thug Life and Karuppu.

She is also set to feature in Vishwambhara, Ram and Dvitva. In addition, the actor has a new Tamil psychological horror film, which has recently begun production.