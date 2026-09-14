Racing, Politics, And PR: Why The Vijay-Ajith Meet Matters For TVK

The warm hugs, kisses and camaraderie between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician Vijay and actor-racer Ajith Kumar in the United Kingdom have triggered a larger conversation about the perceived rivalry between the two stars - one that has lasted nearly three decades.

The meeting came as Vijay flagged off the Silverstone racing event in which Ajith Kumar was competing. It also coincided with the Tamil Nadu government's announcement of plans for a world-class motor racing city in the state - a proposal welcomed by Ajith.

Vijay flags off the Silverstone racing event in which Ajith Kumar was competing

For years, Vijay and Ajith were projected as the next generation of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan - two leading stars constantly compared by fans, with their respective fan bases often pitched against each other.

Vijay's mass appeal was frequently compared with Rajinikanth's, while Ajith was seen by many as an actor with the versatility and technical range associated with Kamal Haasan. The rivalry was not confined to the screen. Over the years, clashes between sections of their fan bases have played out both on the streets and on social media.

The scenes in the UK have therefore been welcomed by many as a sign that the perceived rivalry between the two stars may finally be giving way to a more open display of friendship and mutual respect - reminiscent of the deep friendship and mutual respect that have long defined the relationship between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

For years, Vijay and Ajith were projected as the next generation of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

The camaraderie between Vijay and Ajith was on full display

Fisheries Minister A Srinath called for unity among their fans.

"Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay are big pillars of Tamil cinema. Both are heartthrobs of this generation. The recent event is a reflection of their friendship and affection. The message is Thala and Thalapathy fans should be united," he said.

Fans, however, have reacted differently.

Ajith fan Sivaraj in Chennai welcomed the meeting, saying, "I see the maturity of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan between these two stars now."

Vijay fan Patricia called it "a brilliant move by both stars when they are seen as strong rivals."

Vijay, Ajith seen hugging at Silverstone

But some hardcore fans have taken to social media to express their discomfort. Ajith fan Subramaniam in Coimbatore dismissed the meeting as "a PR exercise by both sides and that it may not bring about much of a change".

For Vijay, the moment could also have a political dimension. TVK is preparing for by-elections in two constituencies where the former AIADMK MLAs who defeated TVK candidates have since resigned, joined the ruling party and are now contesting as TVK candidates. Political observers are pitching the by-elections as a referendum of the TVK government.

That comes at a time when the opposition is taking on the state government over what it calls rising crimes against women and declining law and order.

Against that backdrop, Vijay's public camaraderie with Ajith could also help him reach beyond his traditional support base, including Ajith fans who may not have voted for TVK in the assembly election.

Vijay seen with Ajith ahead of latter's race at Silverstone

Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who accompanied Vijay on the UK visit, said the trip had provided new perspectives and learning towards creating an international-level sports economy with Tamil Nadu at its centre.

He described the visit as a milestone in the state's sporting history, saying Tamil Nadu would aim to emerge as India's sports capital through world-class sporting infrastructure and a modernised sports sector. He also said several new initiatives to bring Tamil Nadu's sports ecosystem on par with global standards were being pursued following the visit.

Whether the UK embrace changes the equation between the two fan bases remains to be seen. But the images have certainly offered a striking contrast to the rivalry that has defined much of the Vijay-Ajith era.