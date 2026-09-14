Ganesh Chaturthi: Golden Modak Worth Rs 27,000 Per Kg Steals Spotlight At Nashik Sweet Shop

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations underway, sweet shops across India are offering unique prasad for Lord Ganesha. One shop in Nashik has taken centre stage this festive season by unveiling a lavish 'Golden Modak,' priced at a staggering Rs 27,000 per kilogram. The sweet, coated with edible gold, has been launched by Sagar Sweets, located at Vidya Vikas Circle in Nashik. These gold modaks have gone viral, becoming the talk of the town and drawing many shoppers.

Modaks, said to be Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet, remain the traditional favourite during the festival. And this golden upgrade has given the classic festive treat a whole new level of appeal this year.

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Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Millions across India came together today to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha, a deity known as the remover of obstacles. While Maharashtra is historically renowned for celebrations, the festival's popularity across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana has surged significantly.

It is a multi-day festival that begins with bringing home or installing handcrafted clay idols of Lord Ganesha. Priests invoke life into the idol through the Prana Pratishtha ritual. Daily prayers and aartis are conducted.

The multi-day festival will conclude with Visarjan, where processions featuring traditional drum troupes will lead the idols to nearby water bodies for ceremonial immersion, that would mark the farewell to the beloved deity.

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Why Do We Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

It is believed that Lord Ganesha was created by Goddess Parvati from the paste on her body to guard a chamber when she bathed. She had given strict orders not to let anyone enter the chamber. Lord Shiv was not at home then, but when he returned, Ganesha blocked his path and didn't let him enter.

Lord Shiva grew angry and beheaded Lord Ganesha. When Goddess Parvati returned, she was deeply upset and demanded that Lord Shiva bring him back to life. To console her, Lord Shiva replaced Ganesha's head with that of the first living being he encountered, an elephant, thus bringing him back to life and giving him his elephant head.

(With inputs from Rahul Wagh)