"My Friend Kalyan Was Driving": Owner Of Car That Hit Woman Biker In Gurugram

The owner of the car that hit a woman biker in Gurugram and threw her off her bike was not behind the wheel. "I was not driving the car," said Manish, the owner of the car.

A woman biker, identified as Sia, was riding her sports bike, an Aprilia RS 457, when a car hit her. In a video posted on Instagram, Sia said that the incident took place on Sunday when she was riding with members of her group on Golf Course Road in Gurugram. The incident was recorded on an action camera mounted on Sia's motorcycle.

NDTV has accessed the details of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz involved in the accident. The vehicle is registered in the name of Manish, a resident of Palwal in Haryana. The vehicle carries registration number 'HR30Y4949'.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Manish claimed that he was not driving the car.

"I serve in the Army and I am currently on duty in Assam," he said.

Manish said that his friend had borrowed his car from his family on Sunday. He said he learned about the incident only after the video went viral.

"Yesterday, a friend borrowed the car from me. My family handed the keys to him. His name is Kalyan. He was the one driving it. I only found out about the incident after watching the video and receiving calls from people," Manish told NDTV.

Woman Biker Hit By Car In Gurugram

In a video posted on the Instagram account 'rebelwheels_sia_', Sia narrated the sequence of events. She said a car approached her and its occupants began behaving aggressively. When Sia asked them to maintain some distance, they allegedly asked her to stop her bike. According to her, the men appeared to be drunk.

She said she tried to keep moving ahead so that the car could not block her motorcycle. At the same time, a friend riding behind her attempted to shield her and prevent the car from coming alongside her again.

The car, however, continued to chase her. The driver tried to cut in front of her motorcycle and, in the process, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz struck her bike and fled the scene.

Sia further alleged that after the collision, one of her friends chased the car and tried to stop the driver. The car stopped at a traffic signal, where the driver was confronted, but he denied all responsibility and drove away.

Sia captioned the video as: "I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren't afraid of hitting people and running away."

In her video, Sia urged the Gurugram Police to take action against drivers who endanger other road users and flee after an accident.