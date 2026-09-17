Man Recalls Assault Over Speaking English In Gurugram: 'He Snatched My Phone'

In light of the recent case of road rage in Gurugram, a Bengaluru-based investor has caught social media's attention after sharing how he was attacked in the city for simply speaking English. Rahul Gupta, an investor with Day Zero Ventures, recalled the unsettling experience from over a decade ago when a neighbour physically assaulted him while he was speaking to a US customer in English.

Gupta was reacting to an incident where a driver, identified as Kalyan Baisla, deliberately knocked a female biker named Sia off the road.

"11 years ago, I was talking to a US customer around 8 PM while walking outside my rented apartment in Gurgaon," Gupta said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Not only did Kumar's neighbour snatch his phone, he even tried to hit Gupta, adding that he was showing off his English-speaking skills in public.

"My neighbour snatched my phone and said "Zyada English Jhaad Raha hai (Showing off your English bit too much)" and tried to HIT me! No kidding, men or women, no one is safe in Gurgaon. Land of Goons!

Check The Viral Post Here:



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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users shared similar incidents they had experienced in Delhi-NCR, where unruly elements often created problems for normal people.

"It's the entire NCR. A car once hit mine from behind in Pari Chowk (Greater Noida), and the driver started abusing me," said one user, while another added: "I know NCR is a bit messed up, but attacking you out of the blue for speaking in English on the phone with someone they don't even know is wild!"

A third commented: "My brother was on a date at a swanky wine bar when someone sitting tables away, walked up to him and smashed a bottle on his head. When cops turned up, they tried to arrest my brother & let those guys go."

A fourth said: "A guy barged into a friend's apartment in 2012-13. Showed a pistol to him and threatened them against driving too fast in the apartment complex. Or making too much noise. I forget the reason. But he straight up told them that he'll kill them with a gun."