Ola Driver Hit With Iron Rod, Dragged On Car Bonnet For 2 km In Navi Mumbai

An Ola driver was allegedly attacked with an iron rod and dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly two kilometres during a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai.

The incident reportedly took place late Saturday night on Palm Beach Road following an argument over overtaking between Ola driver Praveen Pandey and an unidentified motorist. According to the information, the confrontation quickly escalated, with the car driver allegedly striking Pandey on the head with an iron rod, leaving him injured and bleeding.

After the alleged assault, the accused tried to flee the spot. Pandey attempted to stop the vehicle from leaving, but the driver allegedly accelerated instead of stopping, causing him to land on the bonnet of the moving car.

Pandey then held on to the windshield wipers to avoid falling as the vehicle continued moving. He was allegedly dragged for nearly two kilometres while clinging to the car.

Witnesses claimed that despite Pandey's repeated cries for help, the driver did not stop. The accused allegedly dropped him by the roadside before fleeing the scene.

Victim Recorded Video During Ordeal

During the incident, Pandey managed to record a video of himself while on the bonnet of the moving vehicle. In the video, he can be heard shouting for help, with blood on his face.

He repeatedly says, "bacha lo mujhe, bacha lo mujhe," and pleads with them to stop the vehicle.

After the incident, Pandey approached the Nerul police station to file a complaint. However, police reportedly attempted to broker a compromise between the two parties instead of registering a formal case, according to accounts of the incident reported by PTI.

When efforts to settle the matter reportedly failed, police eventually registered a case in the early hours of Sunday, around 4:30 am.

Further details regarding the identity of the accused driver and the progress of the police investigation are awaited.

Police have not yet disclosed whether the accused has been traced or arrested.