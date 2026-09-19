Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Starrer <i>Golmaal 5</i> To Release In January Next Year, First Poster Out

The Golmaal franchise is set to make its return to theatres with its fifth instalment. The makers announced the release date of the much-awaited comedy on Saturday.

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, the film is set to arrive in theatres on January 8, 2027.

Rohit Shetty announced the release date of Golmaal 5 alongside a new poster featuring Ajay Devgn and the film's cast. The poster shows the team squeezed together on their iconic stretched motorcycle. However, Akshay Kumar was notably missing from the first look. The side note read, "Laughter, Fun, Joy, Happiness and Family... Bas, Nothing Else. Jan 8, 2027.”

Golmaal 5 has been filming throughout 2026, beginning with the first schedule in Ooty in April. The makers marked the start of production with a video featuring the cast as they travelled through the hill station. The film had reportedly completed its dialogue portions by August. The makers were still scheduled to shoot two songs, including the title track.

The upcoming instalment brings together several familiar faces from the franchise. Ajay Devgn returns as Gopal, with Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade reprising their roles as Madhav, Lucky, Laxman and their characters from the series.

The reunion also marks Sharman Joshi's return to the franchise after almost two decades. He featured in the first film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, as Laxman.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is making his debut in the Golmaal universe. Rohit Shetty confirmed his casting on the actor's birthday in March 2026. Reports suggest Akshay could play an antagonist in the film.

Beginning in 2006, the Golmaal franchise went on to become one of Bollywood's well-known comedy series. The second instalment, Golmaal Returns, was released in 2008, followed by Golmaal 3 in 2010. After a seven-year gap, Golmaal Again arrived in 2017. The franchise is now set to continue with its fifth instalment, Golmaal 5.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn On Akshay Kumar Joining Golmaal 5: "Koi Franchise Nahi Chhodta Hai Yeh"