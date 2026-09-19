Katrina Kaif To Aishwarya Rai, How Postpartum Weight Trolling Of Female Stars Became The Norm

We are in 2026. One would like to believe that we have evolved — and so have our regressive mindsets. But unfortunately, a sour turn of events always puts our critical assessment of celebrities right back into focus.

Something similar happened to Katrina Kaif recently. The actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with Vicky Kaushal on November 7, 2025. They named him Vihaan Kaushal, a gentle nod to Vicky Kaushal's onscreen name in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Katrina Kaif, now in her 40s, has always carried the image of being fit and fabulous. Her reputation as a fitness enthusiast, diligent about her diet, precedes her. Yet none of that seems to matter when motherhood arrives.

A woman's body undergoes extreme changes pre‑ and post‑pregnancy, and there is no specified timeline to ‘bounce back' into shape. Unless, of course, you are an actor.

Katrina Kaif has mostly stayed away from the limelight since her firstborn. It was only in late August this year that she was seen with Vicky Kaushal attending the funeral of filmmaker Kuku Kohli — and that is when the embers of postpartum trolling began flickering subtly. The actress was attacked for her postpartum weight and fuller face. But nothing compared to what she faced more recently when she stepped out for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

Soon, videos and pictures of the actress swamped social media — leading to two camps. One relentlessly trolled her, with insensitive collages of her “before and after” pictures making the rounds, while shallow remarks piled on.

It quickly became a massive online conversation when a counter‑argument emerged. Fellow colleagues, women, fans and creators slammed the burdening double standards and toxic beauty ideals imposed on new mothers for time immemorial. And indeed, this has been going on forever.

Katrina Kaif's recent backlash only reminded us of what female superstars such as Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bipasha Basu have endured. The magical ‘postpartum recovery' expected of actors who must remain glamorous at all times. Even sadder, the definition of beauty continues to lie solely in exterior changes.

Mothers Later, ‘Glamorous Stars' First

One of the harshest episodes in this context was faced by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Termed the ‘most beautiful woman in the world', the actress has been battling fashion police and beauty critics ever since her pregnancy — and continues to do so, even in rare public appearances.

She welcomed her daughter Aaradhya in November 2011. The intense, widespread criticism and body‑shaming she endured was ruthless. Negative commentary piled up as pictures of her pre‑pregnancy figure resurfaced everywhere. As a former Miss World, her titles seemed to overshadow the simple understanding that she was a woman who had just had a baby.

She was expected to conform to society's beauty standards overnight.

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai responded with dignity. She explained that her weight gain and water retention were completely normal and natural post‑pregnancy. She emphasised that her entire focus was on her baby rather than losing weight quickly to regain shape for external validation.

The criticism has never truly left her, following her to airport spottings and Cannes appearances. It remains incessant.

Bipasha Basu is another A‑lister from the 2000s who has repeatedly called out the ‘bounce‑back' culture expected of mothers — criticism that doubles when you have been a glamorous star.

She welcomed her daughter Devi in November 2022. Very recently, the actress spoke openly about the brutal body‑shaming and trolling she endured over the past few years. She was upfront about unflattering images clicked by photographers and circulated widely — a vulnerable phase of motherhood laid bare.

Unrealistic expectations also stemmed from how people expected her body in her 40s to magically resemble her 20s, even after embracing motherhood.

Having come through it, the actress highlighted how the main issue lies in society's backwards mindset, not in her self‑worth. People often forget the immense task of raising a newborn amid personal pressures — something that needs to be rectified.

She faced all the criticism boldly, stating that no amount of outside chatter could break her or her unbeatable confidence.

Iconic forever, but never spared public scrutiny, Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her first son, Taimur, in December 2016. She had gained about 18 kilograms (approx. 40 lbs), and the focus on her “fat legs”, heavy thighs, and wider calves followed her for a while.

Social media buzzed with reactions because, once again, here was a superstar whose glamour was a much‑discussed attribute of her profession and personality. Sadly, the understanding of a woman going through pregnancy and its arduous changes was shrouded.

But Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced it all with resilience. She openly accepted her changing body and let the noise settle.

She faced another round of trolling when she welcomed her second son, Jeh, in 2021. Seven months later, she was walking the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week. Once again, visible postpartum weight gain was thrust into the limelight.

At a subsequent book launch, Kareena spoke about the overwhelming pressure of losing weight all over again. Yet, in the end, self‑love prevailed.

There have been more names in this mix who have dealt with postpartum trolling for years.

Swara Bhaskar faced malicious bullying over her weight gain and appearances since welcoming her daughter, Raabiyaa, in late 2023.

Sameera Reddy has openly spoken about how postpartum weight‑shaming ruined her mental health. After her first pregnancy in 2015, she went from 72 kg to 105 kg and was relentlessly judged for losing her ‘glamorous persona'.

Patralekhaa, actor and producer, and wife of Rajkummar Rao, faced body‑shaming just months after welcoming her daughter, Parvati — and she slammed back at the critics.

It has been an endless loop. Katrina Kaif's recent backlash is just another reminder of how the pressure on new mothers, especially actors, keeps doubling. As sad as it is, this reality persists. Then and now, one can only hope better thinking prevails.

ALSO READ | Amid Postpartum Weight Trolling, Katrina Kaif Shares What 'Looking Her Best' Means