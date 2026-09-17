Amid Postpartum Weight Trolling, Katrina Kaif Shares What 'Looking Her Best' Means

Katrina Kaif being trolled online for her postpartum weight was deeply disturbing, though sadly neither new nor surprising. Bollywood actresses have always been judged for how their face or body changes post-pregnancy, and Katrina Kaif seems to be the newest addition.

In light of the current backlash, a past interview has resurfaced in which Katrina Kaif spoke about what "looking good" means to her now, compared to when she first entered the film industry.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Katrina Kaif said: "It's changed a lot. When I started out early in my modelling and acting career, there were a lot of stereotypes about what the beauty standards were. Now, for me, looking my best is really about feeling my best, and that comes from taking care of myself as a whole."

She added, "A healthy diet, keeping the inflammation in your body under control, staying active, meditation, a phone-free daily hour in the morning, and getting natural light first thing in the day - it all makes a huge difference to how I feel, and ultimately how my skin behaves. I think when you feel healthy, that confidence naturally reflects on the outside."

Internet Reactions To Katrina Kaif's Postpartum Weight

While some online users trolled Katrina Kaif for how different she looked, some came in support of her after the postpartum backlash.

It's unfortunate that she is defined by her weight. Photo: Instagram

An X user shared before-and-after images of the actor, and the caption read, "I wonder what happened to the Katrina we used to see before marriage and after marriage."

Sharing a video of the Namastey London star from a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, another X user wrote, "This is how you age when you spend years pumping your face with botox and replacing natural skin with plastic."

Women On The Internet Support Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif welcomed her baby boy, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025, and it hasn't even been a year since his birth. But despite building a Rs 350 crore brand, somehow it is all about how she looks post pregnancy.

While a section of social media did not leave a stone unturned to troll Katrina Kaif, another section came out in her support. A fan wrote, "She is a new postpartum mom, her body doesn't need your judgement, it needs love. Let women heal, recover, and embrace motherhood without being body-shamed."

Tarini Peshawaria, a beauty influencer and a mother to a three-year-old, said that she was glad to see a celebrity "enjoying and showing off her new body". Sharing her experience, she revealed that even 2 to 2.5 years after childbirth, she could not lose weight and felt insecure, especially when looking at several celebrities who bounce back quickly after delivery.

She added that Katrina Kaif is helping heal several women by simply "flaunting this amazing look of hers!" The influencer also noted that people trolling her do not realise that the actor has access to the best fitness coaches and nutritionists, which means she could lose weight if she wanted to. However, she is accepting the changes in her body and enjoying her life.

So far Katrina Kaif has not responded to the backlash.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty Hit Rs 350 Crore, Yet Internet Is Obsessed With Her Postpartum Weight