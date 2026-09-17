Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Reveals Why Squats Are The "King Of Exercise" For Women

If you want one simple exercise that works several parts of your body at once, squats may be worth adding to your routine. Squats are not only about building strong legs. They also work the hips, abdomen and lower back.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, known for working with Kareena Kapoor, recently shared why she considers squats such a useful exercise for women. According to her, squats can be done almost anywhere and do not need expensive equipment, which makes them easy to include in a daily workout. Her message also focused on how muscle strength can play a role in keeping the body active and healthy as we age.

Taking to Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar explained, “Why Botox when you can squat? The King of exercise for every Queen. Puts you in a good place, good shape, and good space. Head, Heart, Hormones. All operate at optimum when there's adequate muscle strength.”

In an earlier Instagram post, Rujuta Diwekar shared a simple squat routine for people dealing with knee, back or ankle problems. She showed two easy options based on a person's comfort and ability. Beginners can start with chair squats, while people who have better flexibility can try regular full squats.

The nutritionist suggests starting with chair squats if you have knee, back or ankle problems. The movement should be controlled, with a quick rise while tightening the hips at the top, followed by a slow movement down until you are almost sitting on the chair. The knees should move slightly outward during the exercise.

Beginners can start with just one repetition and slowly add one more each week. People who can comfortably do full squats can continue with them while focusing on doing each repetition properly and regularly. She recommends keeping the number of squats low, with no more than five at a time. Instead of trying to do many repetitions in one session, the focus should be on adding more days and staying consistent.

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