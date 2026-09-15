Kareena Kapoor Says She Has To "Snatch" Phones Away From Sons Taimur And Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh do not have their own phones and she manages their screen time on all devices, the Bollywood actor has said. She said she gets "hyper" about their screen time and sometimes has to snatch their phones.

During the 16th edition of The Indian Express' Expresso, she said that Taimur sometimes uses his nanny's phone and insists on calling it his own.

Kareena Kapoor was joined by her Daayra co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Meghna Gulzar.

"They do not have access to phones. Taimur's nanny has a phone which he insists is his phone. I said, 'Its not your phone,'" she said.

"He asked if he can tell his friends that it's his phone, but I denied," Kareena said. She also recalled how Taimur points out that both she and his father, actor Saif Ali Khan, use their phones when she tells him to limit his screen time.

"I am hyper about the whole digital thing, but then he then points out that 'you and abba also talk on the phone,'" the 45-year-old said. "When they are playing games all day, I literally have to snatch phones from their hands," she added.

The actor also spoke about how she and Saif have different approaches to parenting. While Kareena tends to worry when their sons reach their screen-time limits, Saif is more relaxed and often tells her not to worry so much.

"Saif feels that I am too hyper and I need to relax, but I tell him that I need to be hyper about this," Kareena said, adding that this is probably the only issue over which the couple argues when it comes to parenting. "I just want to keep them as small as possible... forever," she said.

The actor also expressed concern about the impact of technology and artificial intelligence on children. "I want to move with time, but not at a dangerous level," Kareena said, adding that some things related to AI disturb her because her children are still very young.

"Right now, my children are really small and I am paranoid about it. I am a mother, they are 9 and 5, and certain things about AI disturb me. We need to find a way – ban certain things and use it for certain things," she added.

Kareena will next be seen in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The crime thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.

Also Read | "Not Anytime Soon": Amitabh Bachchan, 83, Breaks Silence On Retirement Rumours

