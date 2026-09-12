'We Have Good Taste': Kareena Kapoor On Her Leheriya Saree Being Compared To Karisma's <i>Zubeidaa</i> Look

We can always look up to Kareena Kapoor for some amazing style statements. The diva often makes us take notes with her gorgeous wardrobe choices. Interestingly, her latest ethnic look bears a striking resemblance to a look previously worn by her sister Karisma Kapoor in the 2001 film Zubeidaa.

Kareena opted for a rainbow-toned Leheriya saree for the launch of Daayra music, and fans and fashion enthusiasts have been going gaga over her traditional avatar ever since. The actress seems to have revisited Karisma's look from the film, giving the saree a stylish new moment years later.

Kareena Kapoor's new saree look takes fans back to Karisma's Zubeidaa days. Photo: Kareena Kapoor/ Instagram

The actor picked a chiffon saree, perfect for the ongoing festive season. The multi-coloured six yards of grace from The Palace Atelier featured yellow, turquoise, seafoam green and light blush pink shades. The lightweight fabric made the saree look effortlessly breezy and comfortable, while Kareena kept the pallu draped over her shoulders for most of the time.

Keeping everything else minimal, Bebo let the Leheriya saree and its pastel hues do all the talking. She preferred to pair it with a white strappy blouse. To jazz up her look further, Kareena chose a double-layered diamond choker necklace and matching stud earrings. The jewellery added an element of bling to her already appealing look.

Her makeup and hair complemented the overall ensemble. She went for glowing skin, soft brows, mascara, and a dash of nude shade on her lips. With her hair styled in soft waves, the actor looked like an absolute diva.

Kareena Kapoor shared a collage on her Instagram Stories featuring a picture of herself in the leheriya saree alongside a throwback photo of Karisma wearing a similar drape. “Well, I always knew we had good taste. Sisters forever,” she wrote in the caption while tagging Karisma.

Karisma reshared the stories with heart emojis.

Whether it's ethnic or Western, Kareena Kapoor never fails to leave us speechless with her amazing fashion picks.

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