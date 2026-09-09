Deepika Padukone Wears Rs 48,000 Outfit For Maternity Shoot With Ranveer Singh And Daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh broke the Internet again by posting maternity shoot pictures on daughter Dua's birthday. Taking to Instagram on September 8, the couple shared heartwarming photos with Dua as the second-time mother-to-be flaunted her baby bump.

The caption read, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings." From Arjun Rampal to Neena Gupta, Aditya Dhar, Varun Dhawan, and Mini Mathur, celebrities and fans congratulated the couple and sent the family their good wishes.

What Deepika Padukone Wore For Maternity Shoot With Ranveer Singh And Dua

A quick Google Lens search on Deepika Padukone's outfit reveals that the King star opted for the Kianna Set by Deme by Gabriella. According to the official website, the set costs Rs 48,643.

The white lace ensemble featured intricate lace and cutwork. The top had a front cut-out, opening at the waist and extending downwards to create a dramatic silhouette. It was paired with matching floral lace pants.

An excerpt on the website says that it is "perfect for statement-making moments, from festive occasions to elevated evening looks."

For the shoot, she styled it with open beach waves and ditched all jewellery, including earrings. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt paired with white pants.

The centre of her parents' world, baby Dua stole the spotlight, looking adorable in a shirt and trousers, with two ponytails secured with ribbons tied into bows.

Deepika Padukone's Second Pregnancy

On April 19, Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram to share a picture of baby Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. As the couple announced their second pregnancy, they did not add a caption and instead shared only two evil-eye emojis, a symbol used to ward off negative energy.

Deepika's first pregnancy was at 38, and in one of her interviews after embracing motherhood, the actor revealed that she had a tough pregnancy and delivery. "I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant," she said.

After welcoming her daughter, she said, "One hundred per cent. Every cliche is true. When mothers say, 'You'll understand when you become one,' it's true. I have so much more respect for my mother now."

She added that a woman can plan how she will navigate motherhood, but the reality often turns out to be different. "I feel strongly about how new mothers need to be supported when they return to work. That's something I want to focus on," she said.

While Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the post-apocalyptic survival thriller Pralay, Deepika Padukone will be seen in King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others, and in the pan-India Telugu film Raaka.

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