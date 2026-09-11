'Can't Wait To Sing Along': Why Tamannaah Bhatia's <i>Chhathi Maiya</i> Song Is Making Biharis Proud

Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra's latest film, Vvan, features the leads performing Chhath rituals, a festival celebrated across Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and the southern regions of Nepal.

Devotees continue the rituals for three nights and four days. It is said that Chhath is not merely a festival but an emotion that connects generations, families, and communities through devotion and faith.

Yesterday, the Chhathi Maiya song from Vvan was released, and within 24 hours, it garnered more than eight million views. Many viewers have also praised it as one of the biggest portrayals of Chhath on the silver screen.

Social Media Reactions To Chhathi Maiya From Vvaan

A user shared a few glimpses from the song and captioned the video, "So excited to experience this Chhath song on the big screen."

Another user thanked music composer Vishal Mishra and Zee Music Company for the "amazing song." The caption read, "Vishal Mishra just dropped another banger before Chhath Puja. How not to obsess?"

A third said, "Always proud of my roots. Thank you Bollywood for bringing Chhath Puja on the big screen." The caption further noted that Vvan celebrates the spirit of Chhath Mahaparv while beautifully showcasing the richness of Bhojpuri culture and language.

"A proud moment for Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, and everyone who celebrates Chhath," read the caption.

A fourth social media user wrote, "First in bloodlines to experience Chhath Puja on the big screen."

A fifth user said that the song celebrates devotion, culture, and the essence of Bihar's soil. Another user asked people to imagine the Chhathi Maiya song playing in theatres. "Can't wait for the whole theatre to sing along," read the caption.

0n the song video shared by the actors, their fans poured their hearts out. However, a few users pointed out that while the lyrics are in Hindi, their impact may have been even greater had they been in Bhojpuri.

The Vvan follows a protagonist who is forced to battle dark supernatural forces that exist beyond the human realm. Speaking to ANI, writer Arunabh Kumar and director Deepak Kumar Mishra shared that they narrated the story to Ektaa Kapoor who suggested that it should be made for the silver screen.

Speaking about the story, Mishra added, "Homeland stories always inspire me a lot. This story is about a very contemporary boy who goes back to his roots and follows a path of rediscovery."

The Vvaan is releasing in theatres on September 25.

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