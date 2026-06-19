Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Mumbai Home With Jacuzzi, French Windows, Aquarium For "Good Luck"

Tamannaah Bhatia opened the doors to her lavish family residence in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, giving fans a sneak peek inside her home. Welcoming Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to her house for the latest vlog on the filmmaker's channel, Tamannaah gave them a home tour.

Calling it one of the most stunning houses in the neighbourhood, Farah Khan was seen gushing over the interiors and decor. While the exterior appears understated, with a simple grey entrance door featuring the family nameplate, stepping inside reveals a chic and warm space, highlighting a blend of modern elements that reflects the actress's Sindhi roots and personal taste.

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Radiant And Lavish Home

As one enters Tamannaah Bhatia's house, they are welcomed by a cosy foyer featuring elegant wooden panels and green patterned walls. The foyer also has a plush sofa that looks even cosier under the warm lighting. It leads to a lavish hall with a spacious open layout that serves as the family's living area. The living room is decorated with an L-shaped couch, plush carpets, a wooden table, a modern chandelier and a stunning piece of artwork.

Situated right next to the living area is the dining corner, which features an eight-seater wooden table along with wooden armchairs and a comfortable couch. The space also includes modern lighting fixtures, including a chandelier and a bowl-shaped wall light.

Most of the furniture follows a black-and-white theme with occasional pops of colour. Looking at the aquarium, Farah asked if it had something to do with Feng Shui, to which a confused Tamannaah replied, “There is some significance behind it. Something to do with good luck, but I'm not sure.”

The Star Of The House: A Wraparound Balcony

The living space leads to a bar area, several bedrooms and a gorgeous wraparound balcony. This unique balcony, which Farah Khan noted as a rare and beautiful feature, offers stunning sea views and houses a giant treadmill and a jacuzzi that can accommodate five to six people at a time. In the video, Tamannaah revealed that her father built it to fulfil her “weird fantasies", and she often uses it when her girlfriends come over. The space is characterised by wooden flooring, vintage chairs and plants.

With soft pastel tones, textured cushions, vintage wooden side tables, personal artefacts collected by the actress, large French windows and ample natural light, the home has become a warm and inviting sanctuary that beautifully reflects her personality and style.

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