Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Her Diet That Helps Her Stay Fit At 36

Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her stunning looks and dedication to fitness. Yet, the actress proves that staying in shape doesn't mean skipping life's little indulgences. As she celebrates her 36th birthday today, it's clear that her secret lies as much in discipline as in allowing herself to enjoy her favourite treats.

What Tamannaah Bhatia Eats In A Day

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah revealed what she eats in a day. The actress shared that she begins her day with a smoothie bowl. 'It has gluten-free granola, dates, almond milk, banana and berries. Some days I eat eggs, probably poached or omelettes, with lots of vegetables."

"My lunch is dal chawal, vegetables, which I love the most and find very satiating. At 5:30-6 pm, I end up snacking on a lot of nuts. Then, I work out, and at night I eat something that's protein-rich, so sometimes eggs with vegetables. Depends on my activity level. If the activity is a lot, the food changes a bit. If I have burned a lot of calories at the gym, I eat a lot of carbs at night," the Do You Wanna Partner actor added.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Favourite Foods

In another interview with Slurrp, Tamannaah Bhatia mentioned that her cheat days are all about chaats, munchies, and some childhood favourites that bring back memories. She revealed her all-time favourite foods are "Dal Chawal, and even good khichdi would be great." She admitted to having the fondest memory of kadhi chawal. "It was something we enjoyed every week in our house. It was our typical Sunday comfort food," she said.

The actress also spoke about the dishes she enjoyed while growing up in Mumbai. She said, "I was born and brought up in Mumbai, and one thing I absolutely love is A1 ka samosa. It used to come to my school, Manji, and it's something I highly recommend trying. It's the same classic samosa that's been served in theatres for years now."

She added, "Of course, when you're in Mumbai, sev puri is everywhere—from small stalls to vendor carts, you can grab a plate just about anywhere. I love the whole street food vibe, and no matter where I'm headed, I almost always make a quick stop for sev puri or bhel puri."

Throughout the day, Tamannaah likes to munch on dates. She shared, "I really enjoy munching on dates sometimes because they're healthy and they also give you good fibre. They taste really good, and if you need a sweet fix, a date could be really good instead of a chocolate."

The actress also shared her choice of drink between tea and coffee. "I love both tea and coffee. Coffee is like water for me – very essential. It helps me wake up, but I like cutting chai, too. There is something unique and special about it," she said.

Talking about her favourite recipes, she makes at home, Tamannaah revealed, "I'm a total sucker for chaat! So, there was this one time when I was on a diet and couldn't have the regular chaat, so I got creative and made a sweet potato chaat—which, by the way, is up on my Instagram if anyone wants the recipe! I used sweet potato tikkis as the base, added the usual chutneys, and because chaat needs that perfect crunch, I topped it off with chana jor garam—pounded chana—for that extra texture. Think of it like batata puri, but with sweet potato."

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Tamil comedy horror film Aranmanai 4.

