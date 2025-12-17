Why Starting Your Day With Slow Mornings Is Important (Tamannaah Bhatia Swears By It)

What if you hit pause and start your day on a calm note? Sounds impossible? But this slight change in your routine might impact your entire day.

Tamannaah Bhatia seems to have mastered this art. The actress kicked off her Monday with a serene morning routine that's all about embracing calm and mindfulness.

She shared a glimpse of her peaceful morning on Instagram. The video showed her enjoying a cup of tea in a traditional desi way, served in a saucer. The text on the clip read, "I didn't rush my Monday. I eased into it. These minutes are private. Until now. Just me and tea and time."

The actress was also seen munching on soaked nuts and raisins. With a calming background track and a peaceful ambience, Tamannaah's post perfectly captured the essence of self-care and mindfulness.

What Is A Slow Morning

Embracing a slow morning means adopting a more relaxed approach to starting your day. It's about taking your time to wake up, savouring a mindful morning routine, and gradually easing into the day with a sense of calm. Rather than hastily diving into work or responsibilities, a slow morning allows you to prioritise activities that nourish your mind and body. You spend your time doing relaxing activities such as journaling, meditation, or enjoying a quiet breakfast.

To truly experience the benefits of a slow morning, all you have to do is wake up a bit earlier than usual.

For example, if your workday typically begins at 9 AM and you wake up at 7:30 AM, with a 30-minute commute, you would likely rush to get ready and leave the house by 8:30 AM. On the other hand, if you embrace a slow morning routine, you will need to wake up by 6 AM. This allows for a generous hour of uninterrupted time where you can focus on yourself and set a peaceful tone for the day.

Benefits Of A Slow Morning, According To Science

A 2018 study revealed that excessive morning stress can lead to increased cortisol levels, which, if prolonged, may contribute to anxiety, hypertension, and compromised immune function. On the other hand, adopting a slow morning routine can have a profoundly positive impact on your mental and physical well-being.

Slowing down also improves productivity and decision-making, as it gives you the space for clearer thinking and a deeper focus on a single task. Studies have consistently shown that engaging in mindfulness practices in the morning can have a lasting impact on cognitive function and emotional resilience. This is supported by a 2015 study that found morning mindfulness to be associated with improved cognitive function and emotional resilience throughout the day.

Additionally, prioritising quality time and meaningful conversations with loved ones helps form deeper and more authentic connections with family and friends. Slow living also encourages you to align your daily activities with your core values, helping you evaluate what is important and focus on what truly matters most in life.