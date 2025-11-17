Tamannaah Brings Futuristic Drama To The Ramp In An All-Black Falguni Shane Peacock Gown

Trust Tamannaah Bhatia to serve looks, and she will undoubtedly knock you off your feet. For her latest appearance at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, powered by FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India), the Odela 2 actor brought her A-game in a futuristic couture by Falguni Shane Peacock.

She has been campaigning for the fashion brand's Futureverse of Fashion campaign. It was customary that she nailed the showstopper look.

Tamannaah Bhatia In Falguni Shane Peacock For Blenders Pride Fashion Tour

For the ramwalk, Tamannaah Bhatia styled an all-black slip dress featuring cutouts below the waist. The asymmetric body-hugging dress was giving an avant-garde silhouette.

The bottom was fitted around the waist and hip, while the cage-like trips extended to the ankles.

With a fitted bodice and no sleeves, the abstract ensemble boasted a plunging neckline. It had sculptural elements extending over the shoulders. The actor completed the look with chunky black platform shoes.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Makeup For Blenders Pride Fashion Tour

Since the vision of the runway was futuristic, Tamannaah's makeup was done keeping the theme in mind. She sported sparkly blue eyeshadow that made her eyes pop on the ramp.

She opted for a dark-hued lip tint and pink blush. Her cheeks were highlighted to achieve impeccable shine, especially when the lights were dimmed or highly focused on the actor during the show.

For the hairdo, the actor tied her locks in a clean and sleek bun. She ditched the jewellery and sported nude long nails.

While many social media users made fun of her makeup, it tied the whole look together for the ramp walk, where shiny bots were guarding the stage.

