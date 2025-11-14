Tabu Commands Attention In Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Regal Take On <i>A Thousand And One Nights</i>

Tabu's fashion prowess needs no introduction. On par with impressing viewers with her versatile film roles, the actress is equally driven to leave a mark with her remarkable wardrobe collections. And if anything, her showstopping appearance at Art Mumbai, a major art fair held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, screams the same.

Tabu Stuns In Custom Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla

Tabu played muse to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, where the famous designer duo showcased their latest collection, A Thousand & One Nights. It conveyed the themes of “courage, resilience, creativity, celebration, and an unabashed love for life.”

A Thousand And One Nights is a collection of Middle Eastern folktales written in the Arabic language during the Islamic Golden Age. It was later converted into English, and the edition was titled The Arabian Nights

Tabu sashayed down the ramp in an all-black ensemble that had grace and power written all over it. She wore a not-so-fitted cowl-neck tunic that plunged in length, forming subtle ruffles.

The show-stealer, however, was the black long-sleeved architectural coat featuring padded shoulders and full sleeves. Intricate silver hand-embroidery dominated the collars and spread across the shoulders, creating scintillating silver crystals. Similar adornments were seen on the cuffs, sparkling brightly like a thousand glittering stars.

Tabu's Outfit Featured Domes And Arches

Adding to the nocturnal celebration, the coat's lining came with a multitude of sequins, taking the shape of what appeared to be vintage world heritage sites, establishing domes and arches, a true reflection of Arabic architecture.

The elaborate patterns were also seen at the back, offering the perfect contrast to the chamois satin and crepe de chine fabric. Tabu sealed her fiercely royal avatar with a pair of matching black parallel trousers that had similar architectural designs at the hem.

With her OOTN making the right noise, Tabu skipped accessories. For glam, the 58-year-old went with a matte base, dabbing the right amount of blush and contour on the high points of her cheeks. A few drops of highlighter added to the shine. Bold red lips delivered a classic spin.

Meanwhile, Tabu served the perfect smoky eye drama with a dash of kohl, a stroke of eyeliner and fluttery lashes coated with mascara. She sealed her look with a sleek and neatly done updo.

Tabu's walk of poise at Art Mumbai is worth bookmarking.

