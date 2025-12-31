Green Tea To Turmeric Milk: 5 Science-Backed Morning Drinks For Weight Loss

In a world obsessed with quick fixes and crash diets, losing fat and not muscle mass remains one of the most stubborn challenges.

It demands patience, consistency, regular workouts and eating clean. No shortcuts can yield sustainable results. But small habits, like paying attention to your morning beverages, can go a long way.

On that note, let us take a look at 5 study-backed healthy drinks to consume first thing after waking up to aid weight loss.

5 Weight Loss-Inducing Morning Drinks

Green Tea

Compounds like catechins and caffeine, found in green tea, “increase energy expenditure and thermogenesis, helping the body burn more calories.” As per research conducted by the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, green tea also boosts metabolism, leading to faster fat burn.

Coconut Water

Naturally sweet and refreshing, coconut water is loaded with electrolytes such as sodium, magnesium and potassium. As per the US Department of Agriculture, 100 ml of coconut water has only 21 calories, making it a great low-calorie option. The study recommends sipping on coconut water as a pre-workout drink “because it is light, hydrating, and easy to digest.”

Warm Lemon Water

Packed with Vitamin C, lemon promotes better metabolism and has been associated with a lower risk of obesity. Research by the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics indicates that lemon water helps in reducing calorie intake, supports digestion, reduces unhealthy snacking and resets hydration levels.

Bulletproof Coffee

Contrary to regular coffee, this one is made with ghee and black coffee, a wonderful mix, supports metabolism. Ghee contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), promoting swift calorie burn. According to research conducted by the National Library of Medicine, bulletproof coffee increases the feeling of fullness and “results in a reduction in perceived prospective food consumption after 3 hours.”

Turmeric Milk

The 5th drink that can help you shed those extra pounds is turmeric milk because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin, found in turmeric, reduces inflammation. So, having a warm cup of this beverage in the morning soothes digestion and supports gut health. As per Healthline, turmeric improves fat digestion, can curb indigestion symptoms and maintains proper digestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.