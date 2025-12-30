Why Egg Shakshuka Is The Best Winter Breakfast, Reveals Nutritionist

As temperatures drop, our bodies naturally crave warm, comforting and nutritious meals to start the day. If you are bored with the usual eggs and toast, here is a flavourful and wholesome egg recipe that is gaining popularity for its impressive health benefits.

Nutritionist Arjita Singh reveals why egg shakshuka is the perfect winter breakfast, packed with protein, vitamins and minerals. She shared the North African-inspired recipe on her Instagram handle. The side note reads, "Easy, comforting, one-pan, and honestly one of the healthiest breakfasts you can make: our go-to shakshuka and by now I have made so many versions of this! This is the most basic one."

Recipe

Nutritionist Arjita Singh shared a detailed recipe in her caption:

1. Add butter to a pan.

2. Using an electric chopper, finely chop onion, garlic, and green chilli and add them to the pan.

3. Let it cook till fragrant.

4. Add chopped red bell pepper, cook for a bit, then add chopped tomatoes.

5. Season with salt, pepper, and red chilli powder.

6. Let everything cook down for 5–10 minutes until soft and saucy.

7. Make small wells in the same pan, crack in the eggs, cover, and let them cook.

8. Cook longer if you like well-done eggs, shorter if you prefer a runny yolk.

9. Finish with fresh green garlic on top. You can add chilli flakes, oregano or seasoning of choice.

Benefits

According to nutritionist Arjita Singh, the benefits of egg shakshuka are as follows:

Eggs provide high-quality protein, keeping you full and supporting fat loss Tomatoes and bell peppers are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which are great for immunity and skin health Onion and garlic support gut health and digestion Chillies boost metabolism and add flavour without extra calories A little butter helps with nutrient absorption and adds satiety

Overall, egg shakshuka is a high-protein, high-fibre, gut-friendly, warming and deeply satisfying dish. It is perfect for a healthy and comforting breakfast. Pair it with a good sourdough, and you have the best winter breakfast ever.

Shakshuka – Origin and History

Shakshuka is a dish of eggs poached in a spiced tomato and pepper sauce. Originating in North Africa, the dish's name means "a mixture" in Arabic/Maghrebi dialect. It evolved from Berber stews after tomatoes arrived from the New World. Over time, it spread through migration and Ottoman influence, becoming a staple across the Middle East. The recipe is also related to other Mediterranean egg dishes like Turkish menemen.

