Kriti Sanon Looks Straight Out Of A 'Fairy Tale' In A Custom Lilac Ensemble

Kriti Sanon is a true fashion trailblazer. Whether it is a red-carpet moment or a soft glam photoshoot, the actress knows how to let fashion speak without trying too hard. And her latest Instagram post proves, yet again, that she understands drama in fashion but prefers to keep the mood calm, fluid, and elegant.

Kriti Sanon's Outfit

Kriti Sanon stepped into a dreamy, lilac fantasy that felt fresh, modern, and beautifully balanced. The outfit, designed by Andrew Kwon, was a flowing lavender gown that played with structure and movement. The strapless bodice hugged her frame perfectly. It featured a subtle cut-out at the midriff.

The fabric fell into a long, pleated skirt that moved like air. The attached scarf-style detail, wrapped gently around Kriti's neck, added a romantic touch. The colour choice was key here. The pastel lilac complemented her skin tone and kept the look light and ethereal.

Kriti Sanon's Makeup

Makeup artist Aditya Sharma kept things clean and glowy. Kriti Sanon's skin looked fresh and hydrated, with a soft base that let her natural texture shine through. The eyes were the real focus. The star wore a wash of muted purple and mauve tones, blended seamlessly on the lids. A hint of shimmer along the lower lash line added depth and tied in perfectly with the outfit's colour. Fluttery lashes and nude-pink lip shade balanced the eye makeup beautifully.

Kriti Sanon's hair, styled by Aasif Ahmed, added an effortless charm to the look. Kriti's hair was worn loose in soft, natural waves with a middle part. The slight movement in her hair worked well with the flowy gown.

Jewellery was kept minimal but impactful. Kriti wore delicate drop earrings in a purple tone. Statement rings added subtle bling to the look.

Overall, Kriti Sanon's look was a perfect mix of softness and strength.

