Kriti Sanon Steals The Spotlight In An All-Black Gown At The Red Sea Film Festival

Kriti Sanon has emerged as one of the few Bollywood actors who has made a hat-trick with her films. Her last three films - Crew, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Tere Ishq Mein, have performed well at the box office and collected more than Rs 100 crore worldwide.

The actor is currently in Saudi Arabia attending the Red Sea International Film Festival. She was spotted posing with Nina Dobrev, Dakota Johnson, and Uma Thurman. But what has truly caught our attention is her dazzling all-black gown.

Kriti Sanon In An All-Black Gown

The Do Patti actor made an appearance for the gala in a sculpted black gown from the collection of by Australian designer Toni Maticevski. For the Women In Cinema event, she opted for this thigh-high slit piece that is a blend of elegance and grace.

The ruffled details on the gown added drama to the silhouette, and Kriti Sanon took it up a notch with her kohl-lined smoky eyes. She opted for a nude pink lip shade and kept the jewellery count to a minimum. Her messy-meets-classy hairdo completed the look.

Kriti Sanon In A Nude Pink Dress

For another event in Jeddah, Kriti Sanon went with a nude pink dress. It featured a fitted bodice and a net mesh below the waist. The lower half of the dress had floral details, elevating the actor's look.

Speaking about her films and grey characters she has played on the silver screen, the actor said, "Women are also flawed. And they are also being loved as flawed characters. Because they're just as real as humans as men."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also attended the Red Sea Film Festival and posed with Dakota Johnson.

