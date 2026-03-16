Oscars 2026: Gwyneth Paltrow's High-Slit Armani Prive Gown Sparks Buzz On The Internet

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow made a striking return to the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The ceremony took place at the iconic Dolby Theatre, where the actor arrived as a presenter and also to support her film Marty Supreme, which received several nominations.

While Paltrow's elegant white gown initially drew praise, a brief moment captured on camera later inside the venue quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the night.

Internet Reactions

Sharing the video on X, a user wrote, "Gwyneth Paltrow is breaking the internet after suffering an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars."

Gwyneth Paltrow is breaking the internet after suffering an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/xx8boOvJle — USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) March 16, 2026

Soon after, a person commented, "No malfunction, no embarrassment. It's clickbait."

Another wrote, "Gwyneth didn't have a wardrobe malfunction, she had a wardrobe STATEMENT. That dress was designed to show every inch of leg on purpose."

A third user added, "She looks great, it happens. I didn't see anything."

Although the moment lasted only a few seconds, the discussion continued to trend online.

Decoding Gwyneth Paltrow's Look

For the event, Paltrow wore a custom ivory silk strapless gown by Giorgio Armani Prive. The design featured a straight neckline and a fitted bodice that created a sleek, elongated silhouette.

From the front, the dress appeared minimal and refined. Smooth silk formed a narrow column down the centre, allowing the fabric and cut to take focus. Subtle bust darts shaped the bodice, giving structure while maintaining the gown's elegance.

The dramatic element of the look was the high side slit, which ran almost the full length of the gown. While the rest of the dress followed a classic design language, the slit added a bold twist.

Paltrow paired the outfit with high jewellery pieces from Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2026 collection, Hidden Garden. Her accessories included a yellow-and-white diamond necklace set in platinum and yellow gold, along with diamond earrings and a platinum ring. She completed the look with heels from Christian Louboutin.

Meanwhile, Paltrow wore her blonde hair in a deep side part, with the lengths swept over one shoulder to highlight the neckline and necklace.

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