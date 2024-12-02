Apple Martin's Blue Strapless Custom Valentino Gown For Le Bal Des Debutantes 2024 Took Over 750 Hours To Make

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple Martin, made a glam debut at the esteemed le Bal des Debutantes in Paris recently. The 20-year-old attended le Bal des Debutantes 2024, which is an annual invitation-only event that introduces young women from high-class families into the “society” and raises money for various charities. For the lavish event. Apple opted for a strapless blueciel evening dress from Valentino. The dress featured six dégradé tiers of blue silk plisse chiffon, which was firmly settled at the waist and was adorned by a silk black bow. The fitted bodice of the ensemble perfectly accentuated her curves, adding more glam to her look. As per Vogue, this custom-made blue strapless piece took around 750 hours to make. Apple completed her look with a pair of strappy matching Valentino sandals and a matching clutch that complemented her outfit. For her makeup, the star kid went all glam with subtle glam, wispy lashes, lots of highlighter and blush on the cheeks, and nude lips. She left her straight hair loose and open, cascading down her shoulders as she posed for the camera.

It wasn't just Apple who opted for Valentino for the evening. But her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, also graced the event in a look from Valentino's spring 2025 collection, while Chris Martin and his son also wore custom tuxedos from the luxury brand.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a series of pictures from the gala on her social media, giving us a glimpse of the event. In the pictures, we can see Gwyneth posing and hugging Apple at the event. She also shared some fun family moments with ex-husband Chris Martin and captioned the pictures as, “A special long weekend in Paris.”

