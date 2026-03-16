Priyanka Chopra To Anne Hathaway, Best-Dressed Celebrities At Oscars 2026

- Priyanka Chopra wore a custom Dior gown at the Oscars 2026 with Nick Jonas in a tailored suit
- Anne Hathaway donned a black Valentino haute couture gown with floral patterns and velvet gloves
- Kylie Jenner appeared in a red Schiaparelli gown while Timothee Chalamet wore an all-white Givenchy suit
The night of the 98th Academy Awards was a star-studded event, celebrating the most talented artists and technical achievements in cinema. From Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway to Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner, the celebrities arrived in their finest ensembles for one of the most prestigious nights of the year.
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas At The Oscars 2026
Priyanka Chopra arrived on the Oscars 2026 red carpet with Nick Jonas. She was wearing a custom Dior gown, while Nick Jonas accompanied her in a tailored suit, looking dashing.
Anne Hathaway At The Oscars 2026
Anne Hathaway was a sight to behold at the Oscars 2026 in black Valentino haute couture. The strapless gown featured floral patterns, and a broad belt cinched the waist. The actor opted for velvet gloves and diamond-studded jewellery.
Chris Evans And Alba Baptista At The Oscars 2026
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista arrived together at the Oscars 2026. While Evans was spotted in a Giorgio Armani double-breasted tuxedo, Baptista opted for a white satin Zuhair Murad gown.
Pedro Pascal At The Oscars 2026
Pedro Pascal looked dapper on the Oscars 2026 red carpet in a crisp white shirt with floral detailing, paired with high-waisted black tuxedo trousers. He completed the look with a clean-shaven appearance.
Demi Moore At The Oscars 2026
Demi Moore turned heads at the Oscars 2026 in a Gucci gown with feather details and fish-scale-like embellishments around the bodice.
Jessie Buckley At The Oscars 2026
Jessie Buckley stole the spotlight on the Oscars 2026 red carpet in a custom Chanel gown in red and pink. She styled it with a diamond necklace and opted for a sleek hairstyle.
Rose Byrne At The Oscars 2026
Rose Byrne was spotted in a custom black Christian Dior gown. To further elevate her look, the actor paired the strapless ensemble with a gold necklace and opted for a centre-parted hairstyle.
Chase Infiniti At The Oscars 2026
Chase Infiniti looked ravishing in a lavender-hued Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a halter neck and ruffled details on the train. She completed the look with a diamond-studded necklace.
Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet At The Oscars 2026
Kylie Jenner arrived on the Oscars 2026 red carpet wearing a body-hugging red Schiaparelli gown. Timothee Chalamet opted for an all-white structured suit designed by British designer Sarah Burton for Givenchy.
Elle Fanning At The Oscars 2026
Elle Fanning brought the drama in a custom Givenchy ballgown. The strapless ensemble featured leaf detailing throughout, complemented by a necklace in a similar pattern.
Teyana Taylor At The Oscars 2026
Teyana Taylor stole the limelight in a custom Chanel gown. The shimmery outfit was sheer around the waist and boasted fur details from the waist down to the train.
Nicole Kidman At The Oscars 2026
Nicole Kidman was spotted on the Oscars red carpet wearing a peplum Chanel dress. It featured feather details near the waist and hem.
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Goes Custom Dior In A Thigh-Slit Gown For Oscars 2026 With Nick Jonas
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