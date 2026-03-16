Priyanka Chopra Goes Custom Dior In A Thigh-Slit Gown For Oscars 2026 With Nick Jonas

It's the night of the 98th Academy Awards, and our Desi girl arrived looking stunning in a Dior gown with Nick Jonas. Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra announced on Instagram that she would be presenting at the Oscars this year.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "The 2026 Academy Awards."

This marked the third time Priyanka Chopra graced the prestigious event, which celebrates outstanding artistic and technical talents in cinema. At the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, the global star presented an award alongside K-pop star Lisa.

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Custom Dior Gown At Oscars

Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing a white, strapless Dior gown. The bodice was form-fitting, with gathered details around the waist. It featured a thigh-high slit with feather details and pleats.

To complete the look, the global star paired the outfit with a diamond necklace and matching stud earrings encrusted with precious stones. She opted for a minimal makeup look with brownish-red lips. The actor left her hair open.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 98th Oscars. Photo: AFP

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share glimpses of her outfit for the event. "We are going to the Oscars, guys. It's very adventurous," she said.

Nick Jonas, dressed in a tailored suit, said, "I am going to play golf. I don't know about you."

The couple posed hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

This was not the first time that Priyanka Chopra presented at the Oscars. She made her debut at the Academy Awards in 2016, when she co-presented the award for Best Film Editing. She also attended the ceremony in 2017 and turned heads in a Ralph & Russo gown.

Other stars who will present at the ceremony include Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

After Priyanka Chopra's debut in 2016, Deepika Padukone also presented at the 95th Oscars, where she introduced the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR to the global audience. The song went on to win the Best Original Song award.

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