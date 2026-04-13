When 79-Year-Old Asha Bhosle Gave Manish Malhotra A Fashion Show For The Ages

Asha Bhosle was a legendary singer who received numerous awards for her playback singing career spanning over eight decades. But only a few remember that she walked the runway for Manish Malhotra in March 2013 and left everyone in awe of her grace and style.

The veteran singer died at the age of 92 on April 12, 2026, following her admission to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to a chest infection. The hospital confirmed that she died of multiple organ failure. As tributes poured in, Manish Malhotra remembered the late singer for her graceful ramp walk at one of his shows when she was 79 years old.

Asha Bhosle Walked The Runway For Manish Malhotra

Taking to Instagram, designer Manish Malhotra paid tribute to the Padma Vibhushan honouree. "RIP Iconic Ashaji," he wrote.

"Aap ne sab ka dil churiya liya with your immense talent, your songs and your vivacious personality [You stole everyone's heart]," he added.

Remembering her walk for one of his shows, he shared, "These are pictures when you were at my fashion week show... You said I have one ichcha [wish] to walk on the ramp, and when we asked you to, you walked with so much elan, style, and happiness."

"Everyone in the audience stood up as a mark of respect... Something I haven't seen ever... You have our dil [heart] forever Asha ji," he concluded.

In one of the pictures, Asha Bhosle can be seen interacting with the audience, while Priyanka Chopra and Manish Malhotra were standing beside her.

Asha Bhosle's body has been taken to her home in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The body will be kept there overnight until 3 pm tomorrow, and the funeral will be held at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Also Read | 80 Years, 20 Languages, 12,000 Songs: Asha Bhosle Was India's Love Language