Exclusive: Sara Ali Khan Needs To Change Her Stylist, Says Influencer Sufi Motiwala

Sufi Motiwala recently stole the show with his stylish appearance at Cannes 2026. It marked the fashion influencer's debut at the prestigious festival. Now, in an interview with NDTV, he opened up about his experience, his outfit and, of course, shared some typically witty fashion takes.

What Sufi Motiwala Told Us

Sufi represented Indian Muslim queer identity at Cannes. Speaking about his experience on the red carpet, he said, "Firstly, I mean, the whole day was just very overwhelming, getting ready for the event. But once you reach the event, you realise that the red carpet is really not as huge as you think. It's so small, it was over within 45 seconds. So how do you say it? I wish it were longer. So I'm hoping that they will call me back again, but it was absolutely iconic. Only we know how much effort has gone into it."

On fashion in Bollywood, we asked Sufi to name a celebrity who consistently delivers strong looks and someone who needs to change his/her stylist.



He said, "I think someone who always serves is Priyanka Chopra. I don't think she ever misses. And someone who needs to change their stylist is Sara Ali Khan. As of late, her movie promotions have really left me confused as to what the fashion brief is and what we're trying to achieve there."

He also spoke about his fashion reviews and the line between critique and trolling. Addressing how he has built a brand around being brutally honest, Sufi explained where he draws the boundary.



Sufi said, "I think the line between critic and trolling is that my content is just about the fashion. I am not talking about people's faces, makeup, hair, body types, what choices they're making in their careers or their lives, or what they should be doing. All I'm saying is whether I like their dress, whether I like their jewellery, whether I like their shoes or not. So I feel like that is the fine line that I always make sure to be on."

When asked whether any of his reviews have ever cost him relationships or work opportunities, Sufi responded candidly, "No, sadly, it has only gotten me opportunities and relationships. So no complaints there."

He further addressed whether his commentary sometimes crosses into personal territory. Shedding light on this, he said, "I personally don't think that it does, but I'm sure people are entitled to their own personal opinions. And if it were ever a case where I crossed a line and I hurt someone, you know, personally, and I got to them personally, I would love to know it so I can apologise and say things correctly. It's never my intention to hurt someone."

While speaking about the industry, Sufi also mentioned forming new friendships and took influencer Ridha Tharana's name.



When asked about the people he considers his go-to friends, he said, "I mean, obviously my best friend that I debuted with, Ridha Tharana, is someone I will call at 3AM, 4AM, 6AM, or whenever. But outside of that, all of the beautiful, all of the wonderful designers of our country, they have really been supportive and encouraging of me since the beginning of my career, be it Amit Agarwal or be it Manish Sir (Manish Malhotra) or any of these people."



"I'm just eternally grateful that they see the value of my content and don't judge it immediately from the face of it," concluded Sufi.



Also Read: Influencer Says Shah Rukh Khan's 'K' Necklace At Met Gala Looked 'Tacky': "It Could've Been Found At Bandra Hill Road"

