Influencer Says Shah Rukh Khan's 'K' Necklace At Met Gala Looked 'Tacky': "It Could've Been Found At Bandra Hill Road"

Influencer Sufi Motiwala, who is all set to make his Cannes debut this year, recently shared his thoughts on the Met Gala appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

Last year marked Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala debut, while Karan Johar made his first appearance at the event this year.

What's Happening

Speaking to SCREEN, Sufi said he felt Shah Rukh Khan's all-black ensemble did not fully utilise the potential of the event's theme.

"His all-black look at the Met felt like a missed opportunity to me. I felt like, obviously, as much as he feels comfortable in the colour black and everything, there was a lot more that could have been done, even with an all-black look, because the category was tailored at the end of the day," he said.

He added, "They could have created power shoulders, they could have created better pants, they could have given him a cape, anything to sort of make Shah Rukh Khan, the number one star of India, stand out. That was my biggest complaint. There could have been more."

He also commented on the actor's accessories, particularly the 'K' necklace worn during the appearance.

"It honestly felt a bit tacky to me because I felt like, I mean, you're Shah Rukh Khan. I think you have access to some of the best jewellery in the world. The fact that his jewellery collection felt like it could have been found at Bandra Hill Road also cheapened it a little bit, I felt."

Sufi Praises KJo's Look

While Sufi was critical of Shah Rukh Khan's look, he had only praise for Karan Johar's Raja Ravi Varma-inspired outfit at the Met Gala.

He said, "His Met look, for me, was an absolute hundred on hundred, genuinely no notes, no critiques. I've been waiting for Karan Johar's Met Gala debut for years because we've already seen so many Bollywood A-listers make their appearance there, and I always felt that, among the men, he was someone who would truly understand the assignment and deliver fashion."

He added, "And the fact that he brought not just the drama but also completely nailed the theme made the entire appearance feel iconic to me."

On Cannes Debut

Sufi also spoke about making his own debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival and revealed details about one of the outfits he plans to wear at the event.

"One of the looks I'm doing is where we basically found this 40-50-year-old artisanal Indian fabric and converted it into a kimono. We wanted to create something that sits at the intersection of Indian and Western, right at that cusp between the two. That's why we picked this sari-like textile and turned it into a Western-style jacket. Hope everyone likes it."

Sufi Motiwala is known for his celebrity fashion commentary videos on social media and later gained wider recognition through the reality series The Traitors.