Abhishek Bachchan's First Look Leaked From <i>King</i> Set

Even before the makers of King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, have officially revealed much about the film, the internet seems to be doing the job for them. A new picture, believed to be from the sets of the upcoming action drama, has now gone viral online, and fans are convinced it gives the first proper glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan in his villain era.

The leaked image, which is being widely shared across fan pages and social media handles, shows the actor standing on top of a vehicle in the middle of a rugged mountain location. Dressed in a long grey overcoat over a dark outfit and holding a shotgun, Abhishek appears to be filming an intense sequence.

While the makers have not confirmed the authenticity of the photo yet, it has already sparked plenty of chatter online.

Interestingly, this comes after months of fans spotting Abhishek at different locations during work commitments, with many noticing his rugged and edgy transformation. With this latest image now circulating online, curiosity around his role in King has only gone up.

Several updates about King are grabbing attention online. A few days ago, Ranveer Singh was spotted in South Africa, where his wife Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for the film. FYI: Ranveer and Deepika are expecting their second child after welcoming their daughter, Dua, last year.

Photos of Ranveer posing with fans quickly made their way to social media. The actor kept it simple in a black T-shirt, cargo pants, sunglasses and a beanie. Click here to read the full story.

Before that, pictures and videos from the King's set in Cape Town had also leaked online. In the viral visuals, Deepika Padukone flashed her signature smile while dressed in a flowy outfit, while Shah Rukh Khan looked stylish in a striped shirt paired with sunglasses and a pendant. Reports claim the duo were shooting for a song sequence. Here is the full story.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film marks the big screen debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan.