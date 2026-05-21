Mouni Roy Owns Cannes Red Carpet In Strapless Gown And Chopard Jewels

When it comes to serving fashion moments on the global stage, Mouni Roy rarely misses. Over the years, the actor has built a style identity that feels polished, modern and effortlessly glamorous. And for Cannes 2026, she stayed true to that vibe with a look that was equal parts elegant and statement-making.

Mouni Roy's Cannes Red Carpet Look

For her Cannes red carpet appearance, Mouni picked a stunning strapless gown from Caroline's Couture. The outfit featured a cinched bodice that elegantly flared out at the waist. What really stood out was the intricate textured detailing all over the gown. The fabric had a delicate web-like pattern with shimmer woven through it.

The real highlight of the look was undoubtedly the jewellery by Chopard. Mouni Roy wore a dazzling diamond floral necklace that instantly elevated the entire outfit. The piece sat perfectly around her neckline and added just the right amount of drama. She paired it with an equally eye-catching diamond watch and multiple statement rings. The diamonds brought a luxurious sparkle while still keeping the styling classy and refined.

The diva's makeup stayed soft and sharp at the same time. Mouni went with matte skin, sculpted cheeks, nude lips and bold, defined eyes with dramatic lashes and winged liner.

The actor kept her hair sleek and simple with a centre-parted low bun, letting the gown and diamonds take centre stage.

This is also not the first time that Mouni Roy teamed up with Chopard for a Cannes fashion moment. Last year, too, the actor brought high glamour to the French Riviera in a dramatic Caroline Couture ensemble paired with striking Chopard diamonds.

Mouni Roy's Cannes 2025 Red Carpet Look

For Cannes 2025, Mouni stepped out in a midnight blue and black off-shoulder gown. The outfit featured sheer detailing, textured blue floral embroidery and a thigh-high slit that added just the right amount of edge to the soft, flowy silhouette.

But once again, it was her jewels that truly stole the spotlight. Mouni layered multiple diamond necklaces together, including a sleek tennis choker, a sapphire-centred necklace and a longer diamond strand finished with a pear-shaped pendant. She completed the jewellery story with a bold sapphire statement ring surrounded by diamonds.

Her glam stayed clean and elegant with glowing skin, soft nude lips and winged eyeliner, while her hair was styled in a sleek low bun with soft side-swept bangs framing her face.

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