Diana Penty Paints Cannes Red In Futuristic Couture By Amit Aggarwal In His Gala Debut

At the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, actor Diana Penty has delivered some of the most striking Indian fashion moments on the French Riviera this year.

From molten gold drapes to sculptural red couture, the actor's appearances have leaned heavily into Indian craftsmanship while still feeling distinctly modern.

But it was her dramatic red look by Amit Aggarwal that truly turned heads.

A Sculptural Red Moment At Cannes

Diana Penty's second Cannes appearance came dressed in a striking one-shoulder red gown by Amit Aggarwal, a designer known for his futuristic silhouettes and experimental textiles. The ensemble carried his signature architectural language: sculpted structures, fluid metallic textures and dramatic detailing. Yet beneath all the high-fashion drama was a deeply Indian story.

The textile used in the gown drew inspiration from Ikat, the traditional dyeing and weaving craft that has long held cultural significance in India. The gown also featured intricate glass bead detailing and Aggarwal's signature pleated polymer textures, creating a silhouette that looked almost cinematic against the Cannes backdrop.

Penty paired the outfit with a bold neck choker, glowing highlighter and red-toned eye makeup that amplified the intensity of the look.

Sharing photos from the festival on Instagram, Diana wrote, "The colour red. The texture of Ikat. The drama of the silhouette. Cannes felt like exactly the right place for all of it. Thank you, @amitaggarwalofficial, for this beautiful moment."

According to the designer's team, the couture piece was imagined as a meeting point between Indian craftsmanship and futuristic fashion. The ensemble reflected the label's continuing exploration of "identity, transformation and innovation."

The look also marked a major milestone for Amit Aggarwal himself. His debut at the 79th edition of Cannes was described as a defining global moment for the designer and for contemporary Indian couture.

Speaking about the collaboration, Amit Aggarwal said, "For me, Cannes is not just about visibility, it is about representation. To bring Indian couture onto a platform that celebrates global creativity alongside Diana, whose individuality and strength align so naturally with the spirit of the brand, feels incredibly special."

Diana's First Look

Before stepping out in sculptural red couture, Diana Penty embraced another distinctly Indian fashion moment at Cannes, this time in gold.

For an appearance at the Bharat Pavilion event, the actor wore an unconventional golden saree by Manish Malhotra. Describing the look herself, Penty said she "dipped in a little Indian gold."

The ensemble moved away from the traditional saree silhouette and instead embraced a more experimental approach. It featured a knitted gold drape styled with an oversized cropped jacket in the same tone, finished with a brown belt that added structure to the look.

While the Amit Aggarwal gown leaned futuristic and sculptural, the Manish Malhotra ensemble felt softer yet equally unconventional. Together, the two appearances reflected how Indian designers are increasingly using global platforms like Cannes to reinterpret traditional craft through a contemporary lens.