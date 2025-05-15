Diana Penty Redefines Power Dressing In A Chic Bomber Jacket And Skirt Combo

Actor Diana Penty is serving chic with one Instagram post at a time!

While her minimalistic approach exudes chic vibes, her effortless power dressing style has often paved the way for other fashion enthusiasts. Her outfit adventures only got better when she combined her street style with business formals.

This time, Diana stunned in a black bomber jacket, which she paired with a short black skirt and black trousers. The jacket, which appeared to be made of a satin-like material, featured a ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem. The buttoned-down detail in the middle elevated the formal aspect of the outfit.

The short skirt in a flared style incorporated a peplum detail at the hem, adding a touch of volume and shape to her silhouette. She wore the skirt over high-waisted black trousers with matching pointed boots.

For accessories, Diana donned tinted sunglasses, but what caught our attention was her super long, sparkly nail extensions. A sleek, wavy hairstyle and natural glam, consisting of kohl-rimmed, mascara-laden eyes, smoky eyelids, and nude lip colour completed Diana's chic style to perfection.

Before this, Diana Penty served summer fashion goals. The actress stunned in a bright yellow Chikankari kurti. The loose-fitted number featured an intricate floral embroidery in a contrasting white shade. The soft colours, coupled with the lightweight fabric, created a look that was equally graceful and breathable.

Diana complemented her ethnic attire with natural makeup - mascara-coated fluttery lashes and a glossy lip colour. Her hair was left open in waves. We think it went well with the overall aesthetics.

Diana Penty's style statement is always on point and we can't wait to see her next look!