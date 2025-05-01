Summer Survival Guide By Diana Penty: Chikankari, Tank Tops And Light Fabrics

Come the summer season, and your wardrobe undergoes a 360-degree transformation. As the temperatures continue to soar, light fabrics and breezy silhouettes become the go-to choice to beat the heat. For inspiration, we have actress Diana Penty.

Diana Penty's sartorial flair, as seen in her latest Instagram entry, is worth bookmarking. Adhering to the vivid summer palette, she picked out a bright yellow Chikankari kurti. The loose-fitted number featured an intricate floral embroidery in a contrasting white shade. The soft colours, coupled with the lightweight fabric, created a look that was equally graceful and breathable.

A summer staple, Chikankari kurtis are breathable and ideal to beat the heat. Diana Penty complemented her ethnic attire with minimal makeup, comprising mascara-coated fluttery lashes and a glossy lip colour. Brunette hair were left open in waves and went well with the overall aesthetics.

In another look, the actress embraced the corpcore flair in a white tank top and straight-fit grey trousers. Her warm-weather style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and ease. This clean-structured look makes it ideal for office-going women.

The tank top came with black piping around the neckline and sleeves, giving an edge to the otherwise basic top. A thin brown belt strapped around the waist of the tailored trousers gave it a sleek finish. Sealing the relaxed boardroom avatar was Diana Penty's clean-girl look and a half-open hairdo. If workwear is so chic and relaxed, who wouldn't look forward to Mondays?

Up next, Diana Penty struck the right chord with gym rats. After all, summer workout wear is all about staying cool and comfortable. Diana's athleisure involved an earthy brown tank top and a pair of matching brown-hued gym slacks. The sleeveless silhouette allows easy movement while the flattering bottom-wear is a nod to both low and high-intensity exercises.

Diana Penty layered her coordinated fit with an oversized white shirt- a classic summer staple. The loose and breathable attire reflects sunlight, keeping you fresh throughout the day. Sporty and easygoing, the fitness wear can also be used for running post-gym errands.