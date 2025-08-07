From Sarees To Dresses, Aneet Padda's Most Stunning Fashion Moments In <i>Saiyaara</i>

Aneet Padda is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also features Ahaan Panday in a lead role. Reacting to the movie's unprecedented success, the actress penned a thank-you note on Instagram. She also shared a bunch of pictures of her fashion looks from Saiyaara, and safe to say that we are impressed by her effortlessly chic wardrobe.

From the timeless elegance of sarees to the casual charm of dresses and kurtis, Aneet's style in the film resonated deeply with Gen Z audience. With college chic as the inspiration for her on-screen role, Aneet Padda looked stylish as Vaani Batra. Stylist Sheetal Iqbal Sharma did a fabulous jon in styling it in a way that looks realistic and youthful.

First off, Aneet Padda wore an off-white saree with a golden border. Her stylist chose a red blouse featuring a polka dot pattern to go with it. Accessories included traditional jewellery, including golden earrings, a choker-style necklace and a watch on her left wrist. Her hands were decorated with intricate mehendi designs.

For another look, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma picked a cream-coloured slip dress for Aneet Padda's character that exuded elegance. The ensemble featured thin spaghetti straps and a subtle V neckline with lace trim detailing. The silky fabric draped gracefully over her form, contributing to a comfortable yet stylish appearance. The outfit was complemented with simple, understated jewellery, including a necklace and earrings.

Aneet Padda brought her chic and glamorous style to the table with her third look. The stylist chose a sleeveless, rust-coloured slip-on dress for Aneet Padda. It was short and flowy - perfect for the beach setting. The accessories included a dainty necklace, earrings and bracelets on her wrist.

Further in the post, Aneet Padda wore a loose, white shirt with rolled up sleeves. The shirt clung to her skin as she got soaked in the rain.

Aneet Padda concluded the post with a picture of her dressed in warm winter clothes. She slipped into a lilac kurti and layered it with a mauve jacket and white woollen scarf. Aneet Padda paired the top with white pyjamas and sturdy black boots. She wore a grey beanie hat, a matching crossbody bag and grey gloves. Her outfit combined warmth and comfort with a touch of casual outdoor style.

Aneet Padda's Saiyaara looks were a lesson in understated fashion, and who can't forget her classy makeup look.