5 Times <i>Saiyaara</i> Star Aneet Padda Served Major Style Goals

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Aneet Padda is winning hearts across the nation – and how. The young sensation, who shared screen space with Ahaan Pandey in Saiyaara, is receiving immense love for her performance in the film. While Aneet Padda is capturing attention with her impressive on-screen presence, her off-screen fashion sense is turning just as many heads.

Aneet Padda's 5 Best Instagram Fits

Here are some of her best Instagram looks that are serving major fashion inspiration.

Beauty In White

Aneet Padda stunned us all in a cream tie-front blouse paired with matching flared pants. The crinkled texture, soft ruffles and drawstring detail gave the whole outfit a natural, flowy charm. It felt almost cottagecore, but still modern. Her soft waves and minimal makeup – just some blush, nude lips and a hint of eyeliner – added to the effortless vibe. It was a perfect brunch-in-the-garden kind of look.

Bringing Sexy Back In Satin

Wearing a sleek, dark satin slip dress, Aneet Padda kept things chic for her 21st birthday. The thigh-high slit added a touch of sass. She kept her hair down in natural waves. A subtle necklace or statement earring could have been added, but she let the dress do the talking, and it worked.

Acing The Basics

This one was a classic. A white tank top, baggy ripped jeans and a light shrug over the top. Her loose curls with middle partition gave off a casual, slightly retro vibe. The makeup was barely-there – natural skin, defined brows and a hint of gloss. It was giving ‘girl next door with a guitar' energy.

Oh-So-Chic And Casual

Aneet Padda once paired a printed, fitted white top with a black skirt. The plunging neckline was balanced by the dainty floral pattern. Her hair was styled in soft waves again (a clear favourite), and the makeup was fresh with subtle blush and a nude pout. She was holding a black handbag – simple but perfect for a dinner or night out.

A Floral Dream

Spotted sitting on the grass among a crowd, Aneet Padda wore a black flowy dress with white floral embroidery. The deep V-neck and 3/4 sleeves keep it playful and breezy. Her hair was neatly done, and her makeup looked warm-toned and glowy with peachy blush, dewy skin and muted coral lips. She accessorised with delicate floral studs that added just enough sparkle. It was one of those 'cute but comfy' outfits that you can wear to a college fest.

From dreamy earth tones to easygoing denim and birthday-night glam, Aneet Padda is clearly a fashionista.