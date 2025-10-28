Inside Diana Penty's 100-Year-Old Ancestral Home In The Heart Of Mumbai

Few homes in Mumbai manage to capture the charm of a bygone era quite like Diana Penty's century-old ancestral residence. When filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently visited the property for her YouTube vlog, she was left enchanted by the experience.

A Heritage Home Steeped In History

The two-floor residence once belonged to Diana's great-grandfather and has been lovingly preserved by generations of her family. Every corner of the house tells a story, from the wooden furniture and grand doors to the ceilings and colonial-style verandah.

The space carries a distinctly Parsi architectural influence with an old-world European aesthetic.

As Farah Khan stepped inside, accompanied by her long-time cook, Dilip, she couldn't hide her amazement. "This is a huge Buckingham Palace. I have brought you to London!" she joked.

When Farah asked, "Is this all your house?", Diana replied with a laugh, "Upstairs is me and downstairs is we."

Before the tour began, Diana noted, "We're going to mom's because mom has the proper kitchen."

A Glimpse Into The Vintage Home

The interiors of the home are a masterclass in understated beauty. With pastel-toned furniture, floral accents, and heirloom pieces, each room feels like a walk through history.

Pointing at an ornate wooden table with an attached mirror, Farah asked, "How old is this?" To which Diana's mother replied, "Over 100 years old."

Farah, visibly delighted by the discovery, quipped, "This is over 100 years old - still older than me! I'm so happy to be in a place where things are older than me."

As the tour continued, Farah's attention was drawn to the terrace garden. "Absolutely beautiful," she exclaimed, admiring how the space complemented the home's pastel interiors, complete with pink couches, floral cushions, and vintage lamps.

"Everything is so pretty... just like you," she told Diana.

In another light-hearted moment, Farah pointed to a whimsical centerpiece in the living room, asking, "Please tell me, what is this merry-go-round-like thing in the middle?"

Diana laughed, "It's been here since I was a kid! Someone gifted it to my grandfather or great-grandfather. I heard it might have come from a World War II ship."

Farah Khan's Grand Comparison

True to her humorous style, Farah couldn't resist comparing the home's grandeur to that of Shah Rukh Khan's residence.

"Not even a dance studio in Lokhandwala is this big! This is as large as Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat living room," she teased.

When Diana playfully disagreed, Farah replied, "I think I should call Shah Rukh here," prompting Diana to smile and say, "I would love to have Shah Rukh here!"

Diana Penty's 100-year-old home is far more than a piece of architecture, it's a reflection of her family's legacy.

