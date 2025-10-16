Inside Dubai Billionaire Satish Sanpal's Burj Khalifa Luxury Home Filled With Gold, Art, And City Views

Dubai billionaire Satish Sanpal and his wife Tabinda have now taken social media by storm with not only their lifestyle but also their success story.

Satish, who now lives in Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper, once started with mere Rs 80,000 when he first began his journey in Dubai.

"I am from Jabalpur. It's been almost 15 years since I shifted to Dubai. I had a middle-class family and started a grocery shop there. I only studied till class 8. I had no interest in studying. Dreams were big from the start that I needed to earn money," Satish recalled during a house tour video with CurlyTales.

About The House

The billionaire recently offered a peek inside their lavish residence while talking about the everyday details of life and what it truly feels like to live in the world's tallest skyscraper.

As soon as you enter, you are greeted by a large mirror with elegant vases placed on either side-setting a grand tone for the rest of the house.

The living room is filled with artefacts that reflect luxury and personal taste. It includes a Kawai piano, a gigantic mirror flanked by two peacocks and a vase, a golden chandelier, and several decorative pieces that tie the room together.

Photo: YouTube/CurlyTales

Photo: YouTube/Curly Tales

The dining area is done in all white, featuring a sleek dining table and matching chairs that lend the space a regal charm. The living room also opens into a spacious area where the television is placed, with plush sofas facing a massive glass window from where one can soak in breathtaking views of Dubai's skyline.

Photo: YouTube/CurlyTales

Beyond décor, the house reflects a mix of classic and contemporary sensibilities-neutral tones, mirrored finishes, and carefully chosen art. The interiors have been designed to capture the essence of grandeur while maintaining warmth and comfort.

Tabinda further admitted that while the house is beautiful, there's one downside. "It's nice living in here. The only thing that we are missing out on is the fresh air," she said, referring to the fact that the Burj Khalifa's windows do not open. Satish, however, added, "We have become used to this building."

And what's the best part of living in the Burj Khalifa? The Dubai Mall.

"We go there at least three times a day. Sometimes to get something or maybe just coffee," Tabinda said with a laugh. She further added that it took her three years to learn, but now she's well aware of every nook and corner of the mall.

Satish is also known for his impressive car collection and love for luxury. His fleet reportedly includes a pink Rolls-Royce, a Bugatti, and a Bentley, reflecting his taste for all things extravagant.

The Price Of Real Estate In Burj Khalifa

Typical purchase prices in Burj Khalifa in 2025 range from roughly AED 2.6-3.5 million for smaller 1-bed units to AED 6-12+ million for larger 3-bed residences, with rare penthouses asking tens of millions.

The building's average price level hovers around AED 3,000 per square foot as of late 2024 into 2025.

Ultra-prime shell-and-core duplex penthouses on the 107-108th floors have been marketed around $49-51 million (about AED 180-187 million) in 2025, sitting far above typical apartment pricing bands.

Studios/1-beds : Common listings show entry points around AED 2.6-3.5 million for compact units depending on floor and view, with specific examples near AED 3.45-3.5 million for 900-1,100 sq ft 1-beds in September 2025 listings. That translates to approximately Rs 6.2-8.4 crore.

: Common listings show entry points around AED 2.6-3.5 million for compact units depending on floor and view, with specific examples near AED 3.45-3.5 million for 900-1,100 sq ft 1-beds in September 2025 listings. That translates to approximately Rs 6.2-8.4 crore. 2-beds: Broad guidance places many 2-beds around AED 3.5-7 million, with individual listings in mid-2025 illustrating AED 5.3-7.5 million depending on size, elevation, and fountain views. That is around Rs 8.3-17.9 crore.

Broad guidance places many 2-beds around AED 3.5-7 million, with individual listings in mid-2025 illustrating AED 5.3-7.5 million depending on size, elevation, and fountain views. That is around Rs 8.3-17.9 crore. 3-beds: Frequently start near AED 6 million, with larger or higher-floor options exceeding AED 8-12 million; specimen listings and guides in 2024-2025 align with this bracket, translating roughly to Rs 14.3-28.7 crore.

Average achieved prices at the end of 2024 were about AED 3,000 per sq ft, roughly 78.5% above Dubai's citywide average of AED 1,680 per sq ft, indicating continued premium positioning into 2025.

Moreover, a duplex across the 107th-108th floors has been offered around AED 180-187 million ($49-51 million) in 2025!

Moving To Dubai Hills

Despite the luxurious lifestyle at the Burj Khalifa, Satish and Tabinda are now planning to move to their new home in Dubai Hills. Speaking about it in an interview, Satish and Tabinda said that the new property is "around 50,000 square feet" and features "60 doors and double windows."

Dubai Hills is one of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods, known for its green landscapes, luxury villas, golf courses, and tranquil environment. Located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, the area offers space, privacy, and exclusivity-qualities even the Burj Khalifa can't match.

From starting with Rs 80,000 in a grocery shop to owning a penthouse in the Burj Khalifa and now building a mansion in Dubai Hills, Satish Sanpal's story continues to stand as an extraordinary testament to ambition, perseverance, and the heights dreams can reach when matched with hard work.