Chiranjeevi, 70, Trains Like A Beast In The Gym As He Gears Up For Mega 158

Chiranjeevi gave fans a glimpse into his fitness routine, sharing an intense workout video as he gears up for his much-awaited next film, Mega 158, directed by Bobby Kolli.

In the now-viral clip shared on X, Chiranjeevi can be seen pushing through a series of demanding exercises - from rope drills to bicep workouts and strength training - all with the kind of energy that would put many younger gym-goers to shame.

Focused, disciplined, and clearly in his element, the actor looked every bit ready for his next big-screen outing.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits...Charged up and excited for another memorable journey with my dear @dirbobby for #Mega158. Opening Ceremony on May 21st."

Naturally, fans were quick to flood the comments section with admiration.

One user wrote, "The dedication at this age is next level."

Another commented, "Thy name is Discipline and Hardwork! Always an inspiration."

A third simply summed up everyone's mood: "Boss hitting the gym hard."

When Chiranjeevi Underwent Shoulder Surgery

What makes the video even more inspiring is that it comes just months after the actor underwent a minor medical procedure. In February this year, Chiranjeevi revealed he had undergone a shoulder keyhole surgery after fans noticed him wearing an arm sling.

At the time, he reassured everyone by writing, "Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine. Grateful for all your love, concern and blessings."

For fans, this is more than just a workout video - it's a reminder of why Chiranjeevi continues to remain one of Indian cinema's most admired stars.

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