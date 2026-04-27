The Intense Workout That Left Bhumi Pednekar With 'Jelly Arms'

Bhumi Pednekar has steadily built a strong reputation for her openness about body positivity and fitness. Known for her relatable approach to health, the actress often shares insights from her own fitness journey on social media.

In her latest Instagram post, Bhumi revealed that she now has “jelly arms" after an intense workout session at the gym. She shared a video of herself doing some weighted arm exercises. In the caption, Bhumi wrote, "I have jelly arms right now. Trust me, this might look easy, but it's nottttt. Try it! No breaks, 5 rounds of 12 reps each."

About Jelly Arms

'Jelly arms' usually refers to a temporary feeling of muscle fatigue, weakness, or shaking after intense exercise. According to Healthline, this occurs when muscles are pushed to failure while working out.

As a result, they feel weak and shaky for a few minutes. You should seek medical advice if the shaking persists for several hours and is accompanied by severe pain or happens frequently, even with light exercise.

Bhumi Pednekar's Arm Workout Routine

1. Lateral raises - It is a premier isolation exercise to develop the lateral deltoids, responsible for building shoulder width. While it looks simple to perform, it requires strict form to effectively isolate the shoulder and prevent common injuries like impingement.

2. Bent-over row - The bent-over row heavily recruits the biceps, brachialis, and forearms to assist in pulling the weight. By adjusting your grip and form, you can shift more of the workload onto your arms to boost their development.

3. Dumbbell biceps curl - The dumbbell bicep curl is the quintessential exercise for building arm mass. Mastering the nuances of grip and form is a key component of what truly transforms average arms into impressive ones.

4. Dumbbell pull across - This exercise generally refers to cross-body variations that shift the focus to specific muscle heads in the biceps and triceps. Unlike the plank-based version for core, these variations use a diagonal path to increase the range of motion and intensity on the arms.

5. Jump rope skipping - Skipping is a highly effective full-body exercise that provides great conditioning for the arms, shoulders, and forearms through constant rotational movement and isometric tension. It plays a key role in toning and building muscular endurance in the upper limbs.

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