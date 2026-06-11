Women's Body Summons Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra In 'Rs 370 <i>Ki</i> Biryani' Row, Maharashtra Cyber Registers FIR

The controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More's viral stand-up video has now escalated beyond social media outrage, drawing the attention of multiple authorities.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter after the clips dominated online conversations for days. In a letter to Haryana's Director General of Police, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar sought swift police action, including the registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and requested a detailed Action Taken Report within seven days.

Hearing notices have also been issued to both Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra, directing them to appear before the Commission on June 22, 2026, at 4 pm.

The Controversy

During one of Pranit More's stand-up shows, audience member Himanshu Jangra, a web developer, was invited to share a personal anecdote. Recalling a recent date, he spoke about spending approximately Rs 370 on a chicken biryani. When the woman later asked him to drop her home, Jangra claimed he wanted to "recover" or "vasool" the money he had spent - a remark widely interpreted as implying entitlement to physical intimacy in exchange for paying for the meal.

The audience reportedly responded with laughter and applause, while More appeared to encourage the exchange, at one point describing it as "peak Gurgaon content".

Videos of the interaction quickly spread across social media, prompting widespread criticism. As the backlash intensified, Jangra was identified online and subsequently dismissed by his employer, Starvik Design, which stated that his comments did not align with the company's values.

Both Jangra and More later issued public apologies, and some related content was reportedly removed from digital platforms.

Maharashtra Cyber Department Registers FIR

The controversy has also triggered legal action in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Cyber Department has registered an FIR against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and others. The case has been lodged at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

According to investigators, the content was circulated through YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms in connection with a programme hosted by More. Cyber officials allege that one of the viral videos featured Jangra making comments suggesting an expectation of physical intimacy in return for money spent during a date, while portraying women in a derogatory manner and trivialising issues of consent and dignity.

Authorities have also cited another viral clip allegedly involving Dr Sejal Pawar, in which she is accused of making obscene and derogatory remarks about deceased male bodies and medical cadavers used for educational purposes. Investigators contend that the comments were disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased and breached accepted standards of public decency.

Maharashtra Cyber further alleges that the content was recorded, promoted, published, and widely distributed across digital platforms to boost viewership, audience engagement, and monetisation revenue. Summons have been issued to More, Jangra, and Dr Pawar, directing them to appear before investigators for questioning and the recording of statements.

NCW's Stance

The NCW expressed serious concern over what it described as the trivialisation of non-consensual behaviour for entertainment.

"The normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman's consent, dignity and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women's safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence," the Commission said.

Apart from seeking details regarding police action and verification of the videos, the Commission has also requested information on the role of the performers, organisers, and venue management. It has further called for measures to prevent public entertainment events and digital platforms from promoting content that encourages harassment, coercion, or the degradation of women.

The controversy has fuelled a wider debate about the boundaries of comedy, accountability, and free expression. Supporters of the comedians argue that the remarks were part of an edgy comedic performance that has been taken out of context, while critics maintain that jokes rooted in entitlement and coercion can reinforce harmful attitudes and have real-world consequences.

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