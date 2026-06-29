Samay Raina's Old <i>India's Got Latent</i> Joke Draws Comparison To 'Rs 370 Biryani' Row

Just when it looked like Samay Raina had successfully turned the page after the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent season 1, an old clip from the show's first season has landed him back in the spotlight.

While season 2 has been carefully rolled out on Netflix India and YouTube with an apparent effort to avoid fresh controversies, social media has dug up a moment that is once again sparking criticism.

The resurfaced clip has gone viral in the wake of the recent "Rs 370 biryani" controversy, with many online users drawing comparisons between the two incidents and questioning where comedy should draw the line.

For those unfamiliar, India's Got Latent season 1 ran into massive trouble after guest panellist and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark on the show. The backlash resulted in all episodes being removed from YouTube, while Samay Raina, Ranveer and others also faced multiple FIRs. Following his successful comeback with his stand-up special Still Alive earlier this year, Samay returned with season 2 of India's Got Latent, which is now streaming fortnightly on Netflix India as well as his YouTube channel.

However, an old moment from season 1 has now become the centre of attention.

In the resurfaced clip, Samay asks a contestant why his girlfriend suddenly left the set in tears. The contestant casually replies that her father had suffered a "minor heart attack". Visibly surprised, Samay questions why he is still sitting on the set instead of checking on her during such a difficult time.

When the contestant continues to remain seated, Samay says, "Bhai, kandha dega tabhi wo head degi bhai, aise nahi degi wo" (Brother, if you don't give her a shoulder to cry on, she won't give you the head). The audience can be heard cheering, while the fellow male panellists burst into laughter.

The clip caught the attention of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who reposted it on X. Believing it was from the newly released second season, she wrote, "No lessons learnt. But now backed by @NetflixIndia & @YouTube for broadcasting this trash misogynistic content masked as humour. Now waiting for his genZ fans to begin their rant in my mentions."

The clip also triggered strong reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "No better than '370 rupai diye hain biryani ke liye vasoolunga toh sahi'", directly comparing it to the viral stand-up clip involving comedian Pranit More.

Another wrote, "Too bad, not only sexist. But a person is suffering a heart attack, and they laugh."

The comparisons come weeks after Pranit More's "Rs 370 biryani" joke went viral following his interaction with an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, during a stand-up show in Gurgaon. While both incidents stem from different contexts, several users believe they reflect a similar brand of humour that has now come under greater public scrutiny.

ALSO READ: What 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Row Reveals About Modern Dating