Not every episode of India's Got Latent may please the audience, but there is a high probability that each one will go viral because of a remark from the judges or contestants. Episode three was no exception.

As Sakshi Jha was invited to the stage to present her skit, she proudly called herself a 'man hater'. Later, she also identified herself as a 'feminist'. Raghu Ram requested her not to call herself a feminist because misandry is not what feminism is about.

Samay Raina Defends 'Man Hater' Sakshi Jha On Latent Amid Backlash

Since episode three dropped on YouTube and Netflix, Sakshi Jha has been at the receiving end of backlash. Feminists are "embarrassed" by her, and many men have been trolling her. The Bihar-based teacher is now the subject of memes and dinner-table conversations.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Samay Raina revealed that after the latest episode came out, he packed his bags and left for Alibag. He joked that he understands what might happen as he continues to get embroiled in one controversy after another.

In the video, he also defended Latent contestant Sakshi Jha. "Bahaut sare memes ban rhe hain 'man hater' sakshi Jha ke ['Man hater' Sakshi Jha is the new subject of memes]."

He further added, "But request hai mere 'mens' ke liye [I have a request for 'mens', just be kind to her man." He noted that India's Got Latent is one of the platforms where people come and say anything. "It's not easy to be on that stage," he added.

The comedian further said that he felt bad about the fact that Sakshi Jha was receiving so much hate. He requested his fans to keep their criticism within limits and not troll her to a point where it becomes insensitive. He said he had no problem with the jokes as long as they were made in good fun. "But remember, waha par bhi ek insaan hai [Remember that there is a human being at the receiving end]," he pointed out.

He added that it is the best opportunity for everyone to send her lots of love. "It will show her that 'mens' are amazing people, too," he said, encouraging his fans.

The comedian further said that if it had not been for Sakshi Jha, the latest episode of Latent would not have been a success. "You have to give it to her," he noted, praising the contestant.

In one of his stories, he tagged Sakshi Jha and wrote, "Sending you lots of love from 'mens'."

What Did 'Man Hater' Sakshi Jha Say On Latent

Sakshi Jha proudly called herself a 'man hater' and used the word "chee" (ew) while making a face at the mention of "mard" (men).

She confessed that she hates her father and has conveyed those feelings to him. She also said that she hates her grandfather and brother.

When Vishal Dadlani questioned her statement regarding her fantasy to beat her husband, she said, "Mujhe pati ko daru peekar marna hai [I want to beat my husband after drinking alcohol]."

Continuing on the same subject, she added, "Main toh Gen Z, kuch to alag hona chahiye na [I am Gen Z, so something should be different]."

According to her, the definition of a 'good man' is one who blindly follows his wife (joru ka gulaam).

Sakshi Jha went viral for her apparent hate for men, and the internet did not miss the opportunity to lecture her on the meaning of feminism. Many social media users even argued that her receiving zeroes from every judge was the appropriate summation of her act on India's Got Latent 2.

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